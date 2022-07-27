Chakalaka, a popular bar that just reopened in May 2022 on 17th Avenue, is now closing for good.

The restaurant and lounge opened two years ago, hosting different events and pop-ups during that time.

The bar at 1406-17th Avenue SW shared the sudden news recently.

Chakalaka was a great place for shareable comfort food and exotic eats often enjoyed on any of the three different patio concepts. This was THE place to find crocodile, ostrich, and even kangaroo all on the same table.

It’s not all bad news for guests who liked to visit the tropical-themed bar. Replacing it, from the same hospitality company, will be Drinks and Such, a chic beach house-style bar and supper club. This new spot will be opening sometime next month.

Drinks & Such is an entirely new concept opening soon in Calgary that might feel more like a tropical vacation than a normal night out for dinner.

Looking to become “the ultimate headquarters for all things drinks,” this will surely be a must-try spot for food, late-night drinks, and lively entertainment.

We will miss Chakalaka but look forward to what is next for this highly-anticipated new space.

Lanai is the Hawaiian-themed rooftop in the same space, so there are plenty of concepts to take in when visiting here.

Chakalaka

Address: 1406-17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram