It looks like The Dark Arts Restaurant and Drink in Calgary is closing again.

Technically a pop-up, this is a cocktail bar that’s also a welcoming space for local artists to showcase their work. It first closed on December 31, 2021, and then reopened in February of this year. It was expected that this new iteration of the idea would close again and it looks like that time will be next month.

Located at the iconic Glenbow Cornerblock, the visually stunning pop-up will be officially coming to an end at the end of this year on December 31.

This is news that many artists and adoring guests will feel sad over. It became a meeting spot for many over interesting food, modern cocktails, and a place to talk and view art.

This was a great new location that allowed the team to do many creative things with collaborating artists for visiting guests. Over the course of the 10 months since reopening, the space hosted hundreds of gatherings, corporate events, concerts, birthdays, and more.

What makes the entire experience here so unique and fun is just how Instagrammable it is. Art pieces from YYC artists cover the walls here, making it one of the most interesting rooms in the city.

“We thank the local community and the artists for embracing us and allowing us to bring our vision to life in this stunning space,” said Dallas Tambeau, the Operational Partner at The Dark Arts Restaurant and Drink, in a media release.

All of the beautiful artwork displayed on the walls has been contributed by local artists and is also available for purchase. This space is massive here, with each room featuring different artists, lighting, and vibes.

There is still time to check out this one-of-a-kind pop-up experience or say goodbye to the team and artists that have made it so adored.

“This edition has been a blast, we are excited to see what the future holds for The Dark Arts,” said Jamal Ali, partner and marketing and events for The Dark Arts Restaurant and Drink, in the media release.

This is a pop-up, after all, so here’s hoping it pops up somewhere new soon.

The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink

Address: 838 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram