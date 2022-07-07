Koi, a much-loved Calgary live performance venue and event space, is permanently closing this week.

The staple downtown live music restaurant and bar at 1011 1st Street SW shared the sudden news just yesterday.

Koi explained that the building that leases the space to them has decided on different plans for the venue and has bought out the lease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koi (@koicalgary)

“We have had the pleasure of being open for over a decade,” Erin Emerald, the owner of Koi, posted on Instagram. “Being able to watch the arts community flourish on the Koi stage is the reward for the love I put into this space.”

“The joy that it has brought me to work with some of the most talented musicians and artists over the years is overwhelming.”

“I will miss your beautiful songs, heartfelt poems and amazing smiles!” Emerald added.

There are just a few more days for anyone still hoping to check out the much-loved bar. There’s still time to catch a few live shows, grab a few drinks, and make some lasting memories of this spot that means so much to so many.

The last day of service will be on Saturday, July 9.

Koi

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram