The Mykonos Street Grill, an authentic and popular Greek restaurant in Calgary, is closing for good this weekend.

Owned by a husband and wife duo, Aki and Ebony – who is deaf – this spot has been a fixture of the Calgary dining scene since it first opened in 1990. They closed for a little while in between, but this time seems to be a permanent one.

The restaurant at 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“It is with mixed feelings that we share the new[s] with you that we are closing our [restaurant] Sunday; July 31, 2022,” read the caption.

“We are grateful to your ongoing supports that allowed us to remain open even during the lock down. We truly thought we weren’t going to make it the first year but you all proved us wrong.”

Restaurants and businesses can close for many different reasons, such as an owner retiring, or a lease not being renewed, but in this case, this closure was not what the owners wanted at all.

“We fought hard to remain open and [unfortunately], we reached the end of our fight,” stated the restaurant. “We are sad to close but we do not regret giving our dream a try!”

We will miss the Mykonos Street Grill, and are happy to see the owners are onto new things.

Chef Aki will be taking some time off to properly recover and Ebony will be moving onto a new role as a full-time artist and marketing coordinator.

Mykonos Street Grill

Address:12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE D426, Calgary

Instagram