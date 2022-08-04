The Golden Inn Restaurant, an absolutely iconic Chinese restaurant in Calgary, is closing for good at the end of this month.

Having first opened in 1977, this spot for authentic Chinese dishes is closing after 45 years in service. The last day of operations will be Saturday, August 27.

The restaurant in Calgary’s Chinatown recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“To our wonderful and loyal customers,” started the caption. “After 45 incredible years of serving you authentic Chinese cuisine made with passion and love, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors.”

“We are so grateful for all of your support over the years and we will miss you – many of you have become like family to us.”

We will miss the massive menu of Chinese dishes, especially the famous salt and pepper squid that is well known as one of the best in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Inn Restaurant (@golden_inn)

The owners did not give an explanation as to why they have chosen to shut the doors of the business, but the caption did go on to talk about what the years of service have meant to them.

“Golden Inn has been run by the same owners in the same location since opening our doors in 1977, and we take great pride in having become a Calgary Chinatown establishment,” read the post.

The closure of the Golden Inn Restaurant will be sad news to many.

“Come enjoy your favourite dishes and help us say goodbye.”

Golden Inn Restaurant

Address: 107 2nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram