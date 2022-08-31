Cafe & Mi, a much-loved cat cafe in Calgary, has decided to shut its doors for good.

This was an adorable spot for cat cuddles and brunch dishes all in one incredible place.

For many, it was a chance to de-stress, connect, and cuddle with up to six cats in one bundle of pure joy.

The cafe at #1134 12 Royal Vista Way NW shared the sudden news in an Instagram post last week.

“With heavy hearts, we have decided to close our doors permanently after August 31,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe&Mi (@cafenmi)

“We want to thank everyone who has supported our business along the way.

“From now to the end of August, we will continue to operate. Please come visit and say bye to our lovely staff and our cat residents.”

The post also said a thank you to its staff, the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew, and the Animal Rescue Foundation for helping make the cat cafe dream come true.

As a proud partner of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, all of the cats were also up for adoption.

The kitchen at Cafe & Mi also served breakfast and lunch made entirely in-house, to be enjoyed in a separate room, of course.

The freshly made dessert waffles are stunning to look at, and they taste even better. These loaded Belgian waffles can be topped with all kinds of fruit, ice cream, sauces, chocolates, and more.

It’s definitely a sad day, so go down and say goodbye to the team and the playful cats we will miss equally as much.

Cafe & Mi

Address: #1134 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-375-4611

Instagram