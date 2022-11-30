There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Bea’s Cafe at Inglewood’s Bite Grocer is another one.

The last day for the neighbourhood cafe and eatery is Wednesday, November 30. Located inside the grocery store, it has been a staple for the Inglewood community, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter.

This hidden gem of a food spot offered an all-day breakfast, fantastic lunch options, and a great espresso-style coffee bar. It’s been a fixture of the Inglewood community for eight years, specializing in comfort food whenever people needed it.

The team recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“We are sad to announce that the rumours are in fact true,” stated the caption.

“Bite and Bea’s Cafe are closing for good at the end of the month.”

We will miss the breakfast and lunch menu here, from the four different kinds of eggs Benedict to the pork al pastor grilled cheese made with pickled onions, mozza, American cheese, garlic sourdough, and served with house slaw.

The Instagram post did not provide a reason for the closure.

“We are forever grateful to our amazing customers and all the support the residents of Inglewood and Ramsay have provided us the last decade.

“We love you!”

Bite Grocer, one of the best markets and grocery stores in Calgary, will also be closing. It’s a loss that hits twice as hard as both businesses were so important to so many people, especially in Inglewood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bea’s Cafe, open 9-3 daily (@beas.inglewood.cafe)

Bea’s Cafe

Address: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram