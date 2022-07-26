“It is with a heavy heart we must announce that our time in Calgary has come to a close,” reads the Instagram post.

“It has truly been the greatest honour to serve this city sweet treats and sassy pies.”

“We could not have done any of this without our wildly faithful Calgary customers so thank you!!” continued the post. “It’s been a solid 5 years!! Goodbye!!”

Luckily, there will still be time to say goodbye and grab some of the treats YYC has come to know and love so well.

The Bad Pie Shop will be around until the end of summer, so place your pick-up orders and look to book as soon as possible.

As always, pickup is just off of 17th Avenue SW, and make sure to place your order at least three to five business days in advance.

Right now, you can place an order for treats and savoury items like the mini-egg pie, veggie quiche, peace and cardamom pie, and a baked double-cream brie cheese that comes topped with red pepper jelly, wrapped in a signature all-butter crust, and drizzled in honey.

Get it while you still can!