Veg-In YYC, a 100% plant-based bistro and market in Calgary, has decided to shut its doors this month.

Closing permanently on Wednesday, September 9, this French and Indian-style spot was owned by a mother and son.

It’s a sad loss for the city, especially since the team had just relaunched the restaurant in April with an entirely new food menu, beer list, and even different tables and seats.

The bistro at 215 6th Avenue SE shared the sudden news in a recent Instagram post.

“After 7 Amazing Years, Veg-In YYC will be closing forever after September 9th!” read the post. “Staying in our building has become too much of a challenge day after day.”

The team talked about the increased maintenance and repair work the building required that made it almost impossible to function each day.

“Having to close weekly due to water & power outages on a constant basis isn’t an environment where we can cater to our amazing customers.”

“We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the endless support that we have received since we opened.”

The menu here featured Indian classics with a modern twist, with small eats and larger meals available.

Small dishes include grains and starches, like potatoes, bread, rice, and roots and vegetables, including charred broccoli with roasted chickpeas and house-made kebabs.

Samosas, flatbreads, and several different rice bowls are available as sides for larger meals like the Smoky Jack made with smoky tamarind pulled jackfruit, garlic sourdough, slaw, and topped with tahini ranch.

Perfect for meat lovers and vegans alike, dishes like the pulled jackfruit taste and feel the same as pulled pork, and it’s an example of the fun ingenuity of the menu here.

Over the course of the last seven years, Veg-In YYC was able to donate more than 50,000 meals across the community to those in need.

It’s definitely a sad day for all diners, especially vegans. With just a little over a week left of service, there is still one last chance to say goodbye and grab a bite.

Veg-In YYC

Address: 215 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram