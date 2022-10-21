There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, it looks like Daydream by Flora Fromage is another one.

The neighbourhood cafe and eatery closed its doors on Thursday, October 20. It only opened in March 0f 2022, so it’s sad to see the local shop shutter.

This conscious food spot offered healthy plant-based bowls, detoxifying salads, seasonal pasta, dairy-free cheeses, and so much more. Overlooking the river and city skyline, this Bridgeland-located cafe and eatery specialized in nourishing and craveable plant-based food.

The team recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“& that’s a wrap my friends,” stated the caption.

“Thank you for supporting us so strongly especially the last couple [of] days as we said our goodbyes and served you for the final time.”

We will miss the massive menu dedicated to plant-based eats, something that was very rare for YYC, especially for a cheese shop. The signature cheese wheels here were made with house-made, soft fermented cashew cheese. Truffle black pepper, smoky jalapeño, and Margherita pizza were just a few of the different kinds of cheese wheels you could try.

There wasn’t a reason given for the closure, but there is more to come from the Flora Fromage team.

“Stay tuned for the Flora Fromage formula and Daydream Recipe ebooks,” the owners said in the post.

“Secret recipes are more fun when they’re shared.”

Daydream by Flora Fromage

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

Instagram