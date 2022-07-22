Ceilis, a much-loved Irish-style pub on 17th Avenue, is closing this week after three years in business.

The bar at 933-A 17th Avenue SW shared the sudden news just yesterday.

Ceilis explained that a big bank wanted the space and how it was “difficult to compete with a big bank.”

“Everyone at Ceilis on 17th would like to thank our customers and most importantly, our regulars, who became part of our family,” the bar stated in an Instagram post.

“We know many memories have been made at this location so we hope to see your smiling faces at our other locations — Ceilis on 4th Avenue and The Rooftop sometime soon.”

The team did also state that the restaurant would be moving somewhere else and that they just don’t know where to yet.

“So this is not a goodbye, this is just a see you somewhere else soon,” read the post.

There are just a few more days for anyone still hoping to check out the much-loved bar and with some serious deals going on all weekend.

To celebrate the three years, and to thank its customers, everything at Ceili’s 17th over the weekend, starting Friday, will be 50% off.

Ceilis

Address: 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram