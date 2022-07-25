Drinks & Such is an entirely new concept opening soon in Calgary that might feel more like a tropical vacation than a normal night out for dinner.

Opening on 17th Avenue, this concept aims to resemble the beach house bars and oceanfront supper clubs you might find in the Mediterranean or on the South American coast.

This exciting new spot is set to open in August 2022.

Looking to become “the ultimate headquarters for all things drinks,” this will surely be a must-try spot for food, late-night drinks, and lively entertainment.

The cuisine will have many influences, using flavours from the Mediterranean, Mexico, America, and Italy. As for the drinks, there will be handcrafted cocktails, local draught beer, amazing wines, and a wide variety of champagne selections.

It seems like the interior here, which blends the outside and inside, has been beautifully decorated with wooden decor, clay pottery, and patio-style furniture that really does feel like the beach is just steps from the front door.

Check this new lounge out when it officially opens next month. Relax, order a drink, try a couple of share plates, and escape the city for a little bit.

Stay tuned for an exact opening date for this new summer restaurant in YYC.

Drinks & Such

Address: 1406 – 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram