There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, the A1 Cantina was another one.

The last day for the popular Mexican restaurant and taqueria in Calgary was earlier this month. Located inside Calgary’s Britannia Plaza, it has been an adored food spot for the community here.

This restaurant offered some seriously amazing Mexican eats, cocktails, and a great tequila and mezcal list.

The team shared the news in an Instagram post.

“We want to thank everyone for the incredible support we have received over the last two years,” stated the caption.

“We truly couldn’t have done it without you.”

We will miss the breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu here, from the al pastor poutine with fries, birria gravy, cheese curds, salsa morita, and cilantro to the traditional birria tacos with tortillas cooked in birria fat and filled with braised beef brisket, white onion, cilantro, and lime.

The announcement was a sudden shock, but it’s not all bad news for food lovers in the area. It looks like the incredibly popular Mexican spot Native Tongues will be taking its place with a new second location opening.

“While we are sad to say goodbye, we know we are making space for bigger and better things and hope that you all join us,” read the post.

“Gracias y adiós.”

Native Tongues is one of the most popular places for tacos, margaritas, antojitos, and other authentic Mexican eats.

A1 Cantina

Address: 829 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram