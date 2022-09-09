10 best new restaurants that opened in Calgary this summer

Many of the best new restaurants in Calgary opened up this summer, just in time for us to enjoy them all winter long.

Although there have been some sad summer closures, the dining scene in YYC is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants that opened in Calgary this summer.

The Wilde is a fine dining restaurant located on The Dorian Hotel’s 27th floor that will feature organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.

Creative dishes are served inside the stunning new room and outside on the highest patio in the entire city.

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Borough Bar + Grill is an exciting new restaurant, bar, and patisserie that opened in northwest Calgary.

Inspired by the five boroughs of New York, Borough Bar + Grill already looks like it will become one of Calgary’s premier destinations.

Food from the five boroughs is incredibly diverse and the menu will be designed to reflect all of those different tastes. Expect to see New York-staple dishes like rotisserie chicken, prime rib, and whole fish on the tables.

Address: 4011 University Avenue NW, Calgary

This exciting new restaurant was originally supposed to open in the spring, so it’s so nice to finally have it here in YYC. The menu highlights the best ingredients Canada has to offer.

Canadian cuisine can be hard to define, and this new spot seems like it will be a great representation of dishes and flavours.

The Canadian-focused menu at this exciting new spot will feature veggie-forward cuisine, so expect fresh vegetables and exciting flavours to enhance them.

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Launchpad Golf is a super popular multi-level golf and entertainment venue that just opened, and we are definitely counting it as a restaurant.

The dishes are similar to a high-end sports bar or pub, with pizza, handhelds, tacos, bowls, and shareable foods like wings, nachos, sliders, or pork buns.

There’s even a “millionaire status” hot dog.

Address: Heritage Pointe – 1 Heritage Pointe Drive, Calgary

ACME Pizza Co. is an exciting new pizza spot inside the Two House Brewing Co., a new beer taproom.

Located in Calgary’s bustling Sunalta community, the pizzas here are classic and contemporary, and the beers are delicious and house-brewed. Both the brewery and the pizza menu only launched last week.

These hand-built pizzas were thought up by Executive Chef and Pizzaiolo Avdyl “Agostino” Agolli, and there are 16 different kinds to choose from.

This is a two-for-one spot and one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 1901 10th Street SW, Calgary

Having opened July 20, it’s incredibly exciting to now have a new and much-loved Japanese-style pastry bakery in YYC.

The cheesecake souffle combines two already perfect desserts and makes something even better, while the molten cheese tarts are creamy, decadent, and a little smaller, perfect for a quick bite.

Address: CF Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Located in a hidden room behind Una Pizza on 17th Avenue, Frenchie closed nearly a year ago and we are so happy it’s back.

Adorably named after the dog breed, this secret spot has an extensive wine list, cocktails, snacks to pair, and a delectable choice of fondue options.

This little back wine bar has close to 15 wines by the glass, from refreshing sparkling to bold reds. Grab a bottle and stay a while, with wine from all over the world and prices that you can sip on a budget.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind Una Pizza)

Located in the community of Harvest Hills, this is now a go-to restaurant for authentic Korean fried chicken dishes with ingredients that are imported straight from Korea.

Serving fried chicken dishes to order, this spot uses Korea’s famous beta-mix, marinades, sauces, and more to create a menu of all kinds of sweet, savoury, and spicy items.

Address: 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard N, Calgary

Ryuko is a new Japanese kitchen and bar concept set in a stunning space in YYC.

House-made taro chips, tartare, and bibimbap are just a few food items bound to become favourites.

The playful Wagyu beef served on a hot grilling rock atop a stone is one of the most delightful dishes we’ve seen in a while, served with a ponzu sauce and a spicy sesame sauce.

The tempura served here comes with a truffle aioli on the side, and the chicken katsu — with fresh panko, house katsu sauce, and cabbage salad with a wafu dressing — might be the best we’ve tried in Calgary.

This is definitely one of the best new restaurants in Calgary, and hopefully, people will make the trip to check it out.

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

