Chicko Chicken: Korean fried chicken chain opens in Calgary
Chicko Chicken, one of the most popular Korean fried chicken chains in BC, has just opened in Calgary.
Located in the community of Harvest Hills, this is now a go-to restaurant for authentic Korean fried chicken dishes with ingredients that are imported straight from Korea.
Serving fried chicken dishes to order, this spot uses Korea’s famous beta-mix, marinades, sauces, and more to create a menu of all kinds of sweet, savoury, and spicy items.
View this post on Instagram
The fried chicken menu is simple but offers something for everyone’s tastebuds.
There are six different Korean fried chicken styles to choose from off the menu here.
The original is a crunchy version with the chain’s signature marinade. If you want to kick things up a bit, go for the yangyeom, a version glazed with a perfectly balanced sweet and spicy sauce. The cheese snow chicken is the original version but seasoned with cheese. Soy garlic is for people with a sweet tooth, and the buldak is for anyone who likes it as spicy as it can get.
The padak padak is one of the most unique dishes on the menu, with a tangy mustard sauce that’s topped with fresh green onions.
Korean fried chicken is so popular right now, and it’s nice that YYC has gotten another much-loved spot added to the list of great options.
Check out this new Chicko Chicken outpost and see what all the hype is about.
Chicko Chicken
Address: 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard N, Calgary