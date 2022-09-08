The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Calgary restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Calgary restaurants that closed in the summer of 2022.

The spot, which was inspired by the iconic delis in Montreal and New York City, shared the news back in June that it would be shutting its doors.

Closing for good on July 30, the lease was up and the establishment chose not to renew.

Grumans will be taking up residence at the Garrison Woods Curling Club in September, so there will still be a chance to try some of the much-loved food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koi (@koicalgary)

Koi was a much-loved Calgary live performance venue and event space that permanently closed at the beginning of July.

Koi explained that the building that leases the space to them has decided on different plans for the venue and has bought out the lease.

The last day of service was Saturday, July 9.

This Irish-style pub on 17th Avenue closed near the end of July after three years in business.

Ceilis explained that a big bank wanted the space and how it was “difficult to compete with a big bank.”

The team did also state that the restaurant would be moving somewhere else and that they just don’t know where to yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Pie (@badpieshop)

This delivery service for sweets was a concept of straight-to-your-door homemade desserts like pop tarts, cakes, and of course, pies.

The Bad Pie Shop lasted until the end of summer, with the shutdown coming after five years in business.

“It is with a heavy heart we must announce that our time in Calgary has come to a close,” read an Instagram post from the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chakalaka (@chakalakabar)

The restaurant and lounge that is now closed opened two years ago, hosting different events and pop-ups during that time.

It’s not all bad news for guests who liked to visit the tropical-themed bar. Replacing it, from the same hospitality company, is Drinks and Such, a chic beach house-style bar and supper club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykonos Street Grill (@mykonosstreetgrill)

The Mykonos Street Grill was an authentic and popular Greek restaurant in Calgary, and it closed for good at the beginning of August.

Owned by a husband and wife duo, Aki and Ebony – who is deaf – this spot had been a fixture of the Calgary dining scene since it first opened in 1990. The team closed a few times in between, but this time seems to be a permanent one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Having first opened in 1977, this spot for authentic Chinese dishes closed after 45 years in service. The last day of operations was on Saturday, August 27.

The restaurant in Calgary’s Chinatown had shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“To our wonderful and loyal customers,” stated the caption. “After 45 incredible years of serving you authentic Chinese cuisine made with passion and love, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors.”

Instagram

The Blind Beggar Smokehouse was a much-loved BBQ smokehouse restaurant in Calgary.

This Texas-style spot for mouth-watering meats, live music shows, craft beers, and more had been serving YYC for 16 years. It closed in August.

We will miss the massive menu of BBQ platters and sides, with items like brisket beef dip, hand-cut french fries, and St. Louis ribs, to name just a few. The music-loving community here will certainly also miss this space for the opportunity to experience great live music.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe&Mi (@cafenmi)

This cuddly spot sadly closed on the last day of summer.

This was an adorable spot for cat cuddles and brunch dishes all in one incredible place.

For many, it was a chance to de-stress, connect, and cuddle with up to six cats in one bundle of pure joy.

Instagram