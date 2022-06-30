Launchpad Golf, a super popular multi-level golf and entertainment venue, is finally opening today in Calgary.

Not only is this the newest Launchpad Golf in Calgary, but it is also the biggest.

The first location is at the prestigious Mickelson National Golf Course, and this new location is in the South at Heritage Point Golf Club.

Ideal for days out with the kids, practice sessions, dates, corporate outings, and group bookings, there are tons of different golf games and golf courses to explore and enjoy.

Long drive and skill competitions are enjoyable ways to get started, and the most popular option is probably virtual golf. This is your chance to play a full round at some of the best courses in the world, like Pebble Beach Golf Course on the ocean.

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the set-up and culture of Launchpad Golf are welcoming and fun. There are TVs on every stall, comfy seats, and tables to grab a bite or set your drink down while the group plays.

This isn’t a virtual experience. You’ll be hitting real balls with your clubs, and advanced TopTracer technology is what allows you to play other courses and play mini-games. It’s the best of both worlds!

The food menu isn’t your average snack shack either. The dishes are closer to a sports bar or pub, with pizza, handhelds, tacos, bowls, and shareable foods like wings, nachos, sliders, or pork buns.

There’s even a “millionaire status” hot dog.

Wine, beer, and cocktails can also be enjoyed without having to wait for the beer cart to find you out on the course.

There are about 40 different golf stalls at this highly anticipated venue, which is more than double the size of the outpost at Mickelson National. It’s going to have an electric atmosphere and we can’t wait. It’s also a double-decker driving range!

Dust off those clubs and get ready for spring golf at this exciting new venue opening today, Thursday, June 30.

Launchpad Golf – Heritage Point Golf Club

Address: Heritage Pointe – 1 Heritage Pointe Drive, Calgary

Instagram