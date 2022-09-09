For the first time ever, the Terroir Symposium is coming to Calgary.

This is a massive hospitality event where industry professionals can connect, share ideas, create opportunities, and make some seriously delicious food.

Running on September 19 and 20 at the Central Library in Calgary, there will be signature dinners at some of the city’s best restaurants, as well as presenters, parties, tastings, and more.

“With its world-class culinary community and the close proximity to Banff, Canmore, and the pristine Rocky Mountains, Calgary is the perfect destination to be hosting this year’s symposium,” said Arlene Stein, founder of Terroir, in a media release.

“We are delighted to collaborate with this dynamic group of producers and culinary leaders.”

The typical attendee to this event includes chefs, drink experts, service staff, suppliers, restaurateurs, writers, educators, business leaders, and more. If you’re interested in knowing how the best in the hospitality industry operate, what’s trending for the future, or just want to experience the best, grab a ticket.

“We have such an exciting culinary scene right now,” said Tannis Baker of Food Tourism Strategies in a media release.

“From award-winning chefs and restaurants to the exploding craft beverage industry to the heartland of amazing agricultural producers right in our backyard, we are really excited to celebrate and share our story.”

Over 400 attendees are expected from more than 20 countries.

Here’s the full list of food spots, bars, and restaurants participating in the Terroir Symposium 2022 in Calgary: Calgary Rouge

River Cafe

Deane House

Foreign Concept

Charbar

Charcut

Flores & Pine

Teatro

Una Pizza

Concorde Group

Donna Mac

Proof

Roy’s Korean Kitchen

Fonda Fora

Oxbow

VBurger

Winebar Kensington

Major Tom

Bridgette Bar

Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute Edmonton Popowich Meat Co.

RGE RD & The Butchery

The Marc

Chartier (Beaumont)