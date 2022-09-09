Terroir Symposium 2022: All 24 participating Alberta restaurants
For the first time ever, the Terroir Symposium is coming to Calgary.
This is a massive hospitality event where industry professionals can connect, share ideas, create opportunities, and make some seriously delicious food.
Running on September 19 and 20 at the Central Library in Calgary, there will be signature dinners at some of the city’s best restaurants, as well as presenters, parties, tastings, and more.
“With its world-class culinary community and the close proximity to Banff, Canmore, and the pristine Rocky Mountains, Calgary is the perfect destination to be hosting this year’s symposium,” said Arlene Stein, founder of Terroir, in a media release.
“We are delighted to collaborate with this dynamic group of producers and culinary leaders.”
The typical attendee to this event includes chefs, drink experts, service staff, suppliers, restaurateurs, writers, educators, business leaders, and more. If you’re interested in knowing how the best in the hospitality industry operate, what’s trending for the future, or just want to experience the best, grab a ticket.
“We have such an exciting culinary scene right now,” said Tannis Baker of Food Tourism Strategies in a media release.
“From award-winning chefs and restaurants to the exploding craft beverage industry to the heartland of amazing agricultural producers right in our backyard, we are really excited to celebrate and share our story.”
Over 400 attendees are expected from more than 20 countries.
Here’s the full list of food spots, bars, and restaurants participating in the Terroir Symposium 2022 in Calgary:
Calgary
- Rouge
- River Cafe
- Deane House
- Foreign Concept
- Charbar
- Charcut
- Flores & Pine
- Teatro
- Una Pizza
- Concorde Group
- Donna Mac
- Proof
- Roy’s Korean Kitchen
- Fonda Fora
- Oxbow
- VBurger
- Winebar Kensington
- Major Tom
- Bridgette Bar
- Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute
Edmonton
- Popowich Meat Co.
- RGE RD & The Butchery
- The Marc
- Chartier (Beaumont)
Terroir Symposium 2022
When: September 19 and 20, 2022
Where: The Central Library – 800 3rd Street SE, Calgary
Price: $299 + GST; but tickets here