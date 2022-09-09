Brix + Barrel, a new concept from a popular Calgary restaurant group, is opening soon.

Umbrella Group Hospitality is the team behind the super popular party spot Rooftop YYC.

The Rooftop YYC first opened on July 1, 2021, and it’s been one of the most popular patios in Calgary ever since. Neon signs, wood finishes, tons of plants, and one of the best restrooms in Canada are just a few aspects of the decor that make this spot so special.

The Umbrella Group is also behind Ceilis, which recently closed its 17th Avenue and downtown locations. They promised a new spot, and it looks like that’ll be Brix + Barrel.

The concept is still hidden in secrecy, but “delicious cocktails are on the horizon,” as promised on the Instagram page. Rooftop and Ceilis have a devoted following, so this is very exciting news for many in YYC.

Details on the menu, opening date, and exact location have not been announced, so stay tuned for updates on this brand-new concept from a reputable team.

All we know for now is that it aims to be a spot for cocktails, it could very well be in the same location as the now-closed Ceilis (351 4th Avenue SW), and we can’t wait to see the menu.

This is one to look forward to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brix + Barrel (@brixbarrelyyc)

Brix + Barrel

Instagram