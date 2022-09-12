12 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this summer
Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.
Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that shuttered this summer.
Rosa’s Cucina Italiana
Long-time Port Moody spot Rosa’s Cucina Italiana has closed permanently after 22 years of business.
Nelly’s Grill
Popular local hangout and brunch spot Nelly’s Grill officially closed its doors earlier this summer.
Bad Apple
The vegan concept took over its 2481 E Hastings Street location in Fall 2020 and quickly became a popular spot for drinks, nachos, and most notably, its signature cauliflower wings in over 10 varieties.
Deutsches Haus
Marking a huge milestone in the restaurant and club’s history, Deutsches Haus announced its closure as it prepares for the building’s redevelopment.
6 Degrees Eatery
The restaurant said this was a “bittersweet” announcement for them, and thanked everyone for “the love and support through the ups and downs in the past seven years.”
Huang’s Beef Noodle Restaurant
The latest on the city’s list of casualties is Huang’s Beef Noodle Restaurant, a family-owned Taiwanese restaurant that has been at its 6940 Victoria Drive address for more than 25 years.
Swiss Chalet — Burnaby
Dished spoke with staff at the location — the province’s last one — who told us the final day of business was on August 21, 2022.
Bobacabana
In its closure announcement, Bobacabana said that it would stop operations on August 25, after which the concept would be “closing its doors for good.”
The message continued to explain that while Bobacabana would be no more, the business had been taken over by new management and will be “rebranded with a new menu.”
Our Town
It’s curtains for a long-standing Mount Pleasant neighbourhood coffee shop. On Sunday, June 5, Our Town Cafe posted a notice on its social media that they “need a pause.”
Its last day of service was on June 11.
Nancy Go Yaya
The Singaporean eatery, which opened less than a year ago in September 2021, announced it would be phasing out service earlier this summer.
Taiwan Taipei Original Pot
This concept has been at its current location at 8580 Alexandra Road in Richmond for the past eight years and has become known by locals as the go-to spot for Taiwanese-style chicken hotpot.
The restaurant’s last day of business was on June 18.
Wallflower Diner
The Wallflower Diner announced its closure in an Instagram post on July 1, saying they were “extremely proud of keeping The Wallflower going through the pandemic.”
The final day of operation for the vegan-friendly diner in its current iteration was on July 12.