Over 20 FREE and cheap holiday events in Metro Vancouver to enjoy this season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and there are so many holly and jolly events to check out around the city.

But there’s no need to blow your budget this holiday season! Get festive with our list of 26 FREE and cheap things to do around Metro Vancouver, including Christmas lights, ice skating, artisan markets, and more.

What: CandyTown will transform the streets of Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground, with roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.

New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station, hosted by Happy Photo Bus, and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.

When: December 2, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

What: Santa is coming to Capilano Mall on Saturday, November 25, and you’re invited to help celebrate his festive entrance and the first day of photos and visits with a magical holiday event in the Grand Court.

From 11 am to 3 pm, stop by Santa’s Wizarding Wonderland to see Norden the Magician’s enchanting tricks and illusions and create your unique snowflake art with Giraffes Art School. Complimentary Elf’s Elixir will also be served as you visit Santa.

Photos and visits with Santa take place from November 25 until December 24, and little snow angels coming in for a photo will receive a free Santa toy wand (while supplies last). Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis; click here to reserve your spot with Santa

When: November 25, 2023 (Santa’s Magical Arrival), November 25 to December 24, 2023 (photos and visits with Santa)

Time: 11 am to 3 pm (Santa’s Magical Arrival), Various times (photos and visits with Santa)

Where: Capilano Mall Grand Court – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free to attend Santa’s Magical Arrival, various prices for Santa photo packages. Click here to reserve your spot with Santa

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

The first 25 people in the doors at The Pipe Shop on Saturday, November 18 will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth all weekend long. Admission is free and the venue is also dog-friendly. Puppy pals are very welcome.

When: December 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities, and delicious food served up at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: November 25, 2023, until January 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free; entry may be limited based on site capacity.

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is opening on Friday, December 1, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: December 1, 2023, until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on this week at St. Paul’s Hospital, and a thrilling fireworks display will light up the sky on opening night.

Visitors to the Lights of Hope kickoff from 6 to 8 pm will enjoy a lively entertainment program, including holiday favourites performed by the Rain City 6 Band, Sarabande, and St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church.

The all-ages event will serve up complimentary hot beverages and cookies from Beyond Coffee. You can also feast on delicious treats from local food trucks Camion Café and J’s Disco Dogs.

When: November 23, 2023 (lights will be on display until January 5, 2024)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Christmas Train tickets may be sold out for the season, but there is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays during their visit, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

When: November 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Train tickets are sold out. Free to visit the holiday lights display and festive activities in the plaza

What: Vancouver Flea Market is hosting a festive Gift & Craft Show with over 50 tables of handmade and unique gifts to discover. Whether your shopping list includes artisan jewellery, ugly Christmas sweaters, or delightful, tasty, edible treats, the vendors have got you covered. A fun outing for the whole family.

When: November 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Vancouver Flea Market – 703 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5; children under 12 are free

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival, which includes more than 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light displays. The grand lighting on December 1 will feature hot chocolate, treats, and goodie bags for the first 100 children, while supplies last.

When: Grand Lighting on December 1, 2023. The garden will remain open throughout December.

Time: Grand Lighting takes place from 6 to 8 pm on December 1. The garden will be open until 10 pm all December

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 25th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend. The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by platinum-selling singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Juno Award-winning artist Kiesza.

When: December 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

What: The fifth annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 8 to 17. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 40 unique festive art displays to discover

When: December 8 to 17, 2023

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The annual Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair will feature over 140 local artisans, thousands of handmade crafts, live entertainment, and more. Over 2,000 visitors attend each year to find gifts for friends and families, and there will even be a tree-lighting ceremony at 4 pm. Tickets are available online, by phone, or in person.

When: November 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunbar Community Centre – 4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Admission: $4 if purchased in advance, $5 at the door

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm. (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee.

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop from November 15 to January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.

Free Christmas attractions presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will be taking over the Canadian Trail, along the west promenade of Canada Place.

Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.

When: December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024

Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily

Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Capilano Mall and Ooh la la Baby Boutique are teaming up for an enchanting Holiday Pop-up shop. Chic moms and their budding fashionistas are invited to the one-stop wonderland for hand-selected, fashion-forward attire specially tailored for your precious little ones.

There are a variety of family-friendly activities happening throughout the weekend, including face painting and a visit from Minnie Mouse on Friday, balloon twisting and elf visits on Saturday, and a book reading and signing with Chloe’s New Dress author Angela Abbate on Sunday.

The Holiday Pop-Up is the perfect place to find the right look for a memorable photo with Santa. The first 10 purchases will also receive a beautiful princess crown.

When: November 23 to 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Unit 86 in Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 16th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is happening on Sunday, December 3 throughout Cloverdale Town Centre, with seasonal floats, stunning lights, and more.

Attendees of the free community event are also asked to bring donations to support important local causes, including the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, Surrey Food Bank, and the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

When: December 3, 2023

Time: 5 pm start

Where: Throughout Cloverdale Town Centre. See the full route online

Admission: Free. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or gift item for donation

What: Join Vancouver Etsy Co. for its annual Holiday Pop-Up Market at The Pipe Shop. This curated, family-friendly marketplace features over 105 local makers, offering a range of unique items such as ceramics, food and drinks, apparel and jewellery, body care, and more.

Plus, check out the Kids Zone, offering STEAM activities and a special showcase by budding young entrepreneurs aged 7 to 14. The Holiday Pop-Up Market is the perfect chance to discover fantastic gifts for everyone on your list while supporting local talent.

When: November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $5 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free, and 50% of the proceeds will support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Purchase your tickets online to be entered into a draw to win “market cash” (a draw is triggered for every 100 tickets sold)

What: Explore a winter wonderland of lights, art, magic, and stories. Squamish at Dusk is a stunning new light experience at Rose Park with immersive installations for all ages to enjoy this holiday season.

Bring the whole family and enjoy the mesmerizing tunnel of lights, a sparkling grotto, an enchanted forest, and more.

When: Now until December 10, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Cost: $10-$15, plus fees; free for children three and under. Purchase online

What: Spirit of the Season, North Vancouver’s annual holiday kickoff, will transform Carrie Cates into a festive wonderland filled with live music, ice skating, free hot chocolate, and more.

You can even witness the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a city fire truck, and the lighting of the massive holiday tree.

When: December 2, 2023

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening at Surrey Civic Plaza this month.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.

When: November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Make It! returns to the PNE Forum for four days from December 7 to 10. The popular handmade market will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones or treating yourself.

When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online here. Kids 12 and under are free

What: One of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions, the free outdoor celebration will take place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on Friday, December 1.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, colourful photo opportunities, and free cocoa at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square. Santa Claus is even rumoured to be making an appearance.

When: December 1, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone stars a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, a kid who gets accidentally left behind by his family for the holidays and is left to fend for himself – literally.

When: December 17, 2023

Time: 3 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; register online

What: Strange Fellows Brewing presents Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The market will feature eclectic work from over 30 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.

Explore a wunderkammer of jewellery, leather, chocolate, baked goods, wall art, coffee, perfume, skincare, and more, all with a glass of cheer in hand!

When: December 1 to 3, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, which includes nibbles and a drink, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

The village’s annual Lights by the Lake will happen until Sunday, January 7, 2024. Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free