Here's where to get pet photos with Santa near Vancouver this season

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Santa Claus is coming to town, and your furry friend can get in on the holiday fun by getting their pet photos taken with jolly old Saint Nick.

After all, who says kids get to have all the fun at Christmas?

Here are three events this season where you can take your pets to get their picture taken with the big man, and we’ll be sure to add more to the list as they get announced.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get a festive memento, so don’t miss out!

You might also like: North Vancouver's free Shipyards ice skating ready for holiday opening

The ultimate Cirque New Year's Eve 2024 party is happening at Science World

A loaded lineup of comedians is coming to the Vogue Theatre this winter

Get ready for a cuteness overload with pet photos and visits with Santa. All pets must be leashed or in crates and kept calm while at Capilano Mall during the limited-time events. Walk-in visits will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, pending availability.

When: November 29 and 30, December 6 and 7, December 13 and 14, 2023

Time: 4 to 6 pm (Wednesdays), 5 to 7 pm (Thursdays)

Where: Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, book online

Bosley’s by Pet Valu is hosting a Paws and Pose fundraiser for New West Animal Shelter on December 3. Bring your dog down to meet Santa and snap a photo. A photo session can also be booked online so you can avoid disappointment.

When: December 3, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Bosley’s New Westminster – 103-78 10th Street, New Westminster

Cost: $30 for two photos; all proceeds support New West Animal Shelter

Korna Pet is getting merry and bright with a Santa photos extravaganza at all three of its Metro Vancouver locations this year. Funds raised go to support the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS), a non-profit, no-kill animal services agency based in Richmond.

When: November 25 (Coquitlam), November 26 (North Vancouver), December 2 (Vancouver).

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Various locations

Cost: Minimum donation of $20 to RAPS