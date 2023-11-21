EventsChristmasPets & Animals

Here's where to get pet photos with Santa near Vancouver this season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Nov 21 2023, 12:24 am
@adventuresofbrowndog/Instagram

Santa Claus is coming to town, and your furry friend can get in on the holiday fun by getting their pet photos taken with jolly old Saint Nick.

After all, who says kids get to have all the fun at Christmas?

pet photos santa

Puppy ready for Christmas

Here are three events this season where you can take your pets to get their picture taken with the big man, and we’ll be sure to add more to the list as they get announced.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get a festive memento, so don’t miss out!

Pet photos and visits with Santa at Capilano Mall

Get ready for a cuteness overload with pet photos and visits with Santa. All pets must be leashed or in crates and kept calm while at Capilano Mall during the limited-time events. Walk-in visits will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, pending availability.

When: November 29 and 30, December 6 and 7, December 13 and 14, 2023
Time: 4 to 6 pm (Wednesdays), 5 to 7 pm (Thursdays)
Where: Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, book online

Paws and Pose for dog photos with Santa

Bosley’s by Pet Valu is hosting a Paws and Pose fundraiser for New West Animal Shelter on December 3. Bring your dog down to meet Santa and snap a photo. A photo session can also be booked online so you can avoid disappointment.

When: December 3, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Bosley’s New Westminster – 103-78 10th Street, New Westminster
Cost: $30 for two photos; all proceeds support New West Animal Shelter

Santa Pet Photos

Bosley’s In New West/X

Santa photos at Korna Pet

Korna Pet is getting merry and bright with a Santa photos extravaganza at all three of its Metro Vancouver locations this year. Funds raised go to support the Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS),  a non-profit, no-kill animal services agency based in Richmond.

When: November 25 (Coquitlam), November 26 (North Vancouver), December 2 (Vancouver).
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Various locations
Cost: Minimum donation of $20 to RAPS

