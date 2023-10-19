Surrey Tree Lighting Festival kicks off the holidays with expanded celebration

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Holiday festivities are just around the corner and one of our favourite events is helping to kick things off in a big way in the City of Surrey next month.

The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

A popular tradition for many in Metro Vancouver, the outdoor event is expanding to two days for the first time in its history. And there are plenty of free activities and entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

“With the continuing growth of Surrey’s community, we are thrilled that we can offer a platform for youth and local performers to showcase their talent,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a release. “We have some gifted performers in our community, and what better time to bring them together than the holidays?

“With the addition of one more day to the wonderful event, Surrey’s Expanded Tree Lighting Festival will be one of the most memorable holiday traditions to attend.”

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.

The massive tree is scheduled to be lit on Saturday, with the tree remaining illuminated and on display throughout the weekend and into January 2024.

Make sure to bring the family to enjoy a full day of live entertainment on the Snowflake Stage, North Pole Stage, the Candy Cane Dance Tent presented by ML Emporio, and the Grand Staircase in the City Centre library. The festive lineup of performers includes Warren Dean Flandez, Come Fly with Me: Michael Bublé Tribute, Phat Santa Swing, Fraser Valley Ballet’s The Nutcracker, and holiday singalongs with Belle and Cinderella.

“In keeping with our long-standing commitment to the Surrey community, Concord Pacific is pleased to help get the holiday season off to a bright start as presenting sponsor of the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival,” said Grant Murray, senior vice president of sales, Concord Pacific, in a statement.