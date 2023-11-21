A magical Santa Claus Parade will light up Metro Vancouver next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and a holiday tradition for children of all ages is returning to Metro Vancouver to welcome the big guy himself.

The 16th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is happening on Sunday, December 3 throughout Cloverdale Town Centre, with seasonal floats, stunning lights, and more.

Parade of Lights is organized by the Cloverdale BIA with the help of local businesses, non-profit and community organizations, and many volunteers who believe in the magic of Santa.

“The parade has a wonderful mix of antique vehicles, big rigs, boats, floats, marching bands, mascots (like Mr. Peanut), remote controlled vehicles, dancers, service clubs and sports teams,” organizers said on the Surrey Santa Parade website. “Please join us for an evening of fun that is held in the charming historic town centre of Cloverdale.”

Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is also inspired by the 1997 Coca-Cola lighted truck commercial, which was partially filmed in Downtown Cloverdale.

The magical procession will begin at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds and take a route through the neighbourhood streets. The full parade path is listed online, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to snag their viewing spot.

Attendees of the free community event are also asked to bring donations to support important local causes, including the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, Surrey Food Bank, and the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

The Surrey parade is a welcome treat for local merrymakers disappointed that the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade was cancelled earlier this fall for the fourth year in a row.

Organizers of the Vancouver parade shared that the city’s kickoff event of the Christmas season needs a title sponsor to defray the costs of putting it on.

When: December 3, 2023

Time: 5 pm start

Where: Throughout Cloverdale Town Centre. See the full route online

Admission: Free. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or gift item for donation