Krampus returns to Vancouver at an unusual holiday market in December

A popular and unusual Christmas market is returning to Vancouver in December, and Krampus — St. Nick’s demonic cousin — will be making an appearance.

Next month, from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3, OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing will be teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival.

According to European lore, Krampus is a horned figure that punishes naughty children — a stark contrast to Saint Nicholas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strange Fellows Brewing (@strangefellowsbrewing)

The old-world-inspired market will feature eclectic work from over 30 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.

Highlights of the annual marketplace include ceramics and jewellery, chocolate and baked goods, wall art, ethical clothing, and more.

Krampusmarkt will also feature photo opportunities with the half-goat, half-demon monster by donation to the Vancouver Food Bank. Goth looks and festive outfits are welcome.

While at Strange Fellows Brewing, make sure to try this year’s Krampus, a Belgian-style Abbey Double made with Belgian candy sugar and dark malts.

Strange Fellows describes Krampus as “rich with the flavour of dried stone fruits,” “subtle toffy and spice,” and as a “deceptively alcoholic” beer that will warm your soul.

Try some while you stroll through this year’s Krampusmarkt — just make sure to avoid any birch rods that you see.

When: December 1 to 3, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, which includes nibbles and a drink, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online