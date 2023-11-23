It’s easy to get overwhelmed with choices for holiday events in Metro Vancouver. There are markets, ice skating, light festivals, and so much more to enjoy.

But the one Christmas event that you can’t miss this year is Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum, presented by Concord Pacific from November 24, 2023, until January 5, 2024.

Discover the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village. And did we mention it’s free?

“Burnaby is a wonderful place all year round, but our community truly shines brightest during the holiday season,” said Mayor Mike Hurley in a release. “For so many families, visiting Heritage Christmas is part of the magic of the holidays and it’s even more special when we can support those in need as well.”

Wander the Burnaby Village Museum’s 10-acre site and take in all the seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities. Thousands of lights will line the old streets and be strung on the tall green trees, making this magical event even more special.

And Father Christmas will even be making an appearance on select days.

A special tree lighting ceremony for Bright in Burnaby will take place on December 2 at 6 pm, with all proceeds from carousel rides ($2.52 plus tax) between 5 and 9 pm going to support the Burnaby Christmas Bureau. Concord Pacific has also pledged to match all donations.

The giving season continues during Concord Community Week from December 16 to 22. Take a photo at the sleigh photo booth display at Heritage Christmas, plus, if you share it using the hashtag #ConcordPacific, Concord will donate $2 for each picture to Ryan’s Rainbow.

The volunteer-run emergency food outreach donation and distribution food bank was founded in 2017 to provide emergency food assistance to individuals and families who face food insecurity.

“For over 30 years, Concord Pacific has been committed to helping families in the communities we develop in,” said Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific, in a statement. “This holiday season, we’re dedicated to supporting those most in need in the City of Burnaby.”

When: Now until January 5, 2024 (Closed December 24 and 25, 2023)

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free; Carousel rides cost $2.52 plus tax