Western Canada's tallest Christmas tree lights up Vancouver this holiday season

Daniel Chai
Nov 10 2023, 12:13 am
Vancouver’s Christmas Tree Lighting is just around the corner, and festive fans of all ages can soon take part in the fun.

One of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions, the free outdoor celebration will take place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on Friday, December 1.

Over 100,000 viewers are expected to take part in the lighting of Western Canada’s tallest Christmas tree during the on-site festivities and the live TV broadcast.

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting

The massive Christmas Tree will stand at 76 feet tall and will remain at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery throughout the season.

Presented by local real estate developer Amacon, the 17th annual Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will happen at 6 pm. The event is hosted by Fred Lee and will feature special messages from Mayor Ken Sim and members of the city council.

Santa Claus

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, colourful photo opportunities, and free cocoa at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square. Santa Claus is even rumoured to be making an appearance.

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration is also hosting a Buy a Bulb initiative that supports charities such as the BC Children’s Hospital and Vancouver International Children’s Festival.

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

When: December 1, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

