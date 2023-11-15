Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another stunning Lights of Hope community celebration is just around the corner, and it is packed with free holiday fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The event is an annual Christmastime tradition that’s been held outside St. Paul’s Hospital since 1998.

The unofficial kickoff to Vancouver’s holiday season, the 26th annual Lights of Hope display will shine for the first time this year on Thursday, November 23.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on, and a thrilling fireworks display will light up the sky on opening night.

Visitors to the Lights of Hope kickoff from 6 to 8 pm will enjoy a lively entertainment program, including holiday favourites performed by the Rain City 6 Band, Sarabande, and St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church.

The all-ages event will serve up complimentary hot beverages and cookies from Beyond Coffee. You can also feast on delicious treats from local food trucks Camion Café and J’s Disco Dogs.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday event without a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, so make sure to head over to Fountain Square in front of Sheraton Wall Centre to take a photo you’ll treasure all year round.

While you’re at Fountain Square, pop by the Arts & Crafts tent to design a holiday card for a resident in long-term care. Attendees can also find more goodies from Coffee Bike Vancouver.

And those wanting to take the lights’ magic with them wherever they go can purchase limited-edition Hope at Home star lanterns at lightsofhope.com. The lanterns were inspired by the nightly cheer for frontline healthcare workers.

Now in its 26th year, Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s and other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

According to St. Paul’s Foundation, donations to the campaign have totalled over $50 million throughout its history, with hundreds of thousands of patients and residents impacted by donors’ generosity.

A hardworking team of 150 volunteers spent six weeks constructing the stars that will be on display from November 23 to January 5.

There is still time to give hope to patients, residents, and frontline healthcare heroes this season by making a donation and adding a star to the Lights of Hope display. The deadline for donating to sponsor a star this year is December 1.

Order your Lights of Hope 50/50 raffle tickets, get your limited-edition Hope at Home star lantern, and donate to the important cause at lightsofhope.com

When: November 23, 2023 (lights will be on display until January 5, 2024)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Daily Hive is a proud sponsor of St. Paul’s Hospital’s 2023 Lights of Hope