Vancouver is getting a massive Etsy-themed holiday market this month

Get ready for some Etsy-themed festive holiday shopping, Vancouver! You won’t want to miss out on this special market opportunity.

The Vancouver Etsy Co. Holiday Pop-Up is coming to the Pipe Shop in North Van so you can start (or even finish) your gift shopping for the season.

This year’s annual Holiday Pop-Up Market from Vancouver Etsy Co. takes place on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26 from 11 am to 6 pm, and features over 105 local makers, designers, creatives, and artists to shop.

Whether you’re looking for jewelry, home goods, body care items, food, drinks, or handmade gifts, you’ll be able to shop for everyone on your Nice List — and maybe even a treat for yourself too! All vendor items are either designed or made in Canada.

A brand-new Kids Zone

For the first time this year, the Holiday Pop-Up Market will have a special Kids Zone that’ll see the UBC Geering Up team host interactive STEAM activities on Saturday.

The market is also hosting 12 Mini Makers — a showcase of young entrepreneurs aged seven to 14 — platforming their handicrafts like bracelets, bath bombs, soaps, earrings, and much more. It’s a perfect opportunity to support young local talent!

For the 2023 holiday season, the market will be donating 50% of ticket sales to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Last year, the market helped raise over $9,000 for Dress for Success Vancouver and the BC SPCA.

Tickets are just $5 and are valid for both market days, while kids under 12 years old can get in for free. Purchasing your tickets in advance online ensures you skip the line at the door while registering you as a VIP!

On top of this, the first 50 attendees on both day market days will receive market cash to spend with any vendor at the event and/or score a Vancouver Etsy Co. tote bag.

Every ticket purchased will automatically be entered to win a special market cash prize, where a draw is triggered for every 100 tickets sold.

So get ready for a one-of-a-kind, special holiday market that supports local artisans across the nation and stop til you drop! Don’t forget to check out the Vancouver Etsy Co Holiday Pop Up Lookbook to get some inspiration for your shopping.

When: Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Pipe Shop Venue — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver, V7L 0B2

Cost: $5 tickets are valid for both market days. Kids under 12 are free! Buy them here.