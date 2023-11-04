EventsChristmasWinter

Lights by the Lake transforms Harrison Hot Springs into magical holiday village

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Nov 4 2023, 5:00 pm
Lights by the Lake/Tourism Harrison

Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

The village has announced that the popular Lights by the Lake will happen from Saturday, November 18, 2023, until Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

Lights by the Lake

Lights by the Lake (Tourism Harrison/Facebook)

The free event will feel as if you’ve stepped into a Hallmark movie, with decorated Christmas trees and old-fashioned lamps dotting the village square.

Each business will be decorating its storefront with cozy holiday cheer, including winter window paintings and colourful lights to make everything glow.

Lights by the Lake Harrison

Tourism Harrison/Facebook

Pop into one of the cafes or restaurants for your favourite seasonal beverage and treats, such as a peppermint mocha, to take with you as you enjoy the light display. Or pick up a guide to see all the Christmas tree displays in Harrison.

And as you stroll along Harrison’s wheelchair and stroller-friendly promenade to see all of the custom-built light displays, keep an eye out for the mysterious Sasquatch. The creature may be fishing for sturgeon or keeping warm by the fire.

Lights by the Lake Harrison

Harrison Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Tourism Harrison/Facebook)

The two km-long Lights by the Lake will be lit from dusk to 11 pm, with the lighting ceremony happening on November 18 from 4:30 to 7 pm. There will also be the annual Jingle Paws Pet Parade starting at 4:35 pm sharp.

Lights by the Lake at Harrison Hot Springs

When: November 18, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024
Time: Dusk to 11 pm
Where: Harrison Hot Springs
Cost: Free

