The CP Holiday Train has revealed its magical Metro Vancouver stops this winter

A beloved holiday tradition in Canada will soon be returning to the rails and fans of all ages will get to celebrate across the country.

The 25th edition of the CP Holiday Train will travel across Canada and the US this holiday season and will be making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver on Sunday, December 17 and Monday, December 18.

Magical trains will bring holiday cheer to hundreds of communities while raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CPKC (@cpkcrail)

Over $22.5 million and five million pounds of food for community food banks have been collected across North America since the program launched in 1999.

One CP Holiday Train travels exclusively through Canada while the other makes stops in both Canada and the US. The tour will feature free live shows and this year’s lineup features a variety of stand-out artists.

The first Metro Vancouver stop is in Maple Ridge on December 17, with the train arriving at 7:50 pm across from the Billy Miner Pub at 22355 River Road. A free concert by platinum-selling singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Juno Award-winning artist Kiesza will then take place from 8 to 8:30 pm.

The Canadian Holiday Train will then head to Pitt Meadows on December 17 for an 8:55 pm arrival, with a festive concert at the railway crossing at the corner of Harris Road and

Advent Road happening from 9:05 to 9:35 pm.

On December 18, the decked-out train will visit Port Moody, stopping at 300 Ioco Road behind the Port Moody Recreation Complex at 5:20 pm. Shaw and Kiesza will entertain the attendees from 5:45 to 6:15 pm in the modified boxcar transformed into a travelling stage for performers.

The Metro Vancouver portion of the rail tour wraps up in Port Coquitlam at Kingsway Avenue between Mary Hill Road and Wilson Avenue at 7:05 pm. A final festive party with the musical acts will occur from 7:15 to 7:45 pm on December 18.

So come down and kick off the holidays with the best locomotive around and be sure to bring donations for the local food bank to help those in need.

And if you’re looking for more holiday magic, make sure you make plans for The City of Surrey’s massive tree lighting festival and the return of the popular Vancouver Christmas Market.