Squamish at Dusk lights festival is ready to shine bright this holiday season

A new winter lights experience is making its debut in the Sea-to-Sky Country this holiday season, and it promises to be a stunning event for all ages to enjoy.

Squamish at Dusk will illuminate Rose Park just off the Sea-to-Sky Highway from November 23 to December 10.

Visitors to the inaugural event will see the park transform into a magical wonderland of lights, with immersive environments, stunning installations, and more. Tickets for the family-friendly event are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Squamish at Dusk✨ (@squamishatdusk)

“We invite families and people from all around the Lower Mainland to visit the beautiful Sea-to-Sky region, finishing their evenings off at our beautiful lights experience,” event organizers said in a release.

“People can expect beloved festive lights which are always in demand, and we also love immersive experiences, and the power of art to tell stories, so we are merging these to create something new. ”

Get into the holiday spirit by exploring a 60-foot tunnel of lights, an enchanted forest, a sparkling grotto, and a majestic tree of life. Stories will also be interwoven with other light art installations throughout Rose Park.

You can keep the festive cheer going with activities and firepits at the Squamish Adventure Centre. There will even be hot chocolate and visits from Jolly Old St. Nick to look forward to.

“We would love for people to come and visit Squamish, or stop off after their day of skiing and boarding in Whistler,” organizers added in a statement. “They can spend some time checking out the light art, enjoy festive favourites such as visits from Santa on Friday nights, and hang out for a while and enjoy a hot chocolate around the fire and something fun to do for all ages”

This first-ever Squamish at Dusk is being created by Squamish social enterprise and The Wilder with Whistler’s Best Coast Lights, with partnerships and sponsorships with Tourism Squamish, Stark Architecture, Sunbelt Rentals, Squamish Arts, Matthews West, and advertising help from the Locals Board.

When: November 23 to December 10, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Cost: $10-$15 plus fees, free for children 3 and under. Purchase online