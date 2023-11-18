EventsChristmas

Free holiday festival coming to the Shipyards in North Vancouver in December

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 18 2023, 6:00 pm
Free holiday festival coming to the Shipyards in North Vancouver in December

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
DGC BC Director Spotlight

Fri, November 24, 6:00pm

DGC BC Director Spotlight

Holiday Splash - BC Natural Wine, Drag Performances, DJ's

Fri, December 8, 7:00am

Holiday Splash - BC Natural Wine, Drag Performances, DJ's

Universal Gospel Choir presents HALLELUJAH ANYHOW with Special Guest Marcus Mosely

Fri, December 15, 8:00pm

Universal Gospel Choir presents HALLELUJAH ANYHOW with Special Guest Marcus Mosely

NYE at TIC

Sun, December 31, 7:00pm

NYE at TIC

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holidays are officially arriving in North Vancouver next month with the return of a free popular festival at the Shipyards.

Spirit of the Season, the city’s annual holiday kickoff, is happening on Saturday, December 2, from 4 to 8 pm.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a festive wonderland filled with live music, ice skating, free hot chocolate and more.

You can even witness the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a City fire truck, and the lighting of the massive holiday tree.

Festivities will also feature an Indigenous welcome ceremony and blessing from the Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation. There will then be a performance by the Eagle Song Dancers before Mayor Linda Buchanan lights the stunning holiday tree between 4:15 and 4:45 pm.

“People always tell me how much they love the Shipyards, especially at this time of year,” said Buchanan in a release. “The Shipyards was designed to bring people together. I encourage everyone to go for a skate, admire the twinkle lights, grab a warm drink, or sit by one of our public outdoor firepits.

“I’ve always believed this is the most wonderful time of the year, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate than at our iconic waterfront. I invite everyone to get into the spirit of the season with us down at the Shipyards.”

shipyards holiday festival

City of North Vancouver/Facebook

There is plenty to see and do at this year’s Spirit of the Season Festival, including a holiday artisan market at The Pipe Shop, musical performances by local groups, and photo ops with Disney’s Anna and Elsa rinkside at the Shipywards’ Skate Plaza.

Enjoy contemporary dance shows, decorate ornaments with Zen Make Labs, and ice skating performances by Winter Elves. You can also go for a glide yourself on the Shipyards’ Skate Plaza, which opens on Friday, December 1.

shipyards holiday festival

City of North Vancouver/Facebook

While you’re at The Shipyards, make sure to visit The Polygon Gallery’s Annual Holiday Shop.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop from November 15 to January 7. Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

And it wouldn’t be a festival without the delicious treats, so make sure to leave room for the variety of food trucks and free hot chocolate at Spirit of the Season.

Spirit of the Season Festival

When: December 2, 2023
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop