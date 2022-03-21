Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this spring

Spring is in full swing and the new season is blooming with a bunch of fun and fantastic events in Vancouver. From the Cherry Blossom Festival to the Richmond Night Market, Vancouver Canadians and more, here are 44 events you need to check out around the city.

Things to do in Spring

What: The 16th annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (VCBF), one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, features a variety of live public events across the city.

April will see the return of VCBF’s signature events, including The Big Picnic at David Lam Park on April 2 and Sakura Days at VanDusen Botanical Garden on April 9 and 10.

When: April 1 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: A fitness-oriented community fundraiser to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon. Participants are encouraged to team up with their families, friends and colleagues to run, walk, roll or cycle at least 73 km during the month. All donations collected will support the 2,000 families per year who stay at RMH BC’s 73-bedroom House and Family Room at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

When: Throughout April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Wherever you like to run, walk, roll or cycle

Register and donate: online

What: Through the Nurses’ Lens, featuring photos and quotes from 12 nurses who worked in patient care during the ongoing public health crisis, is being showcased at Amelia Douglas Gallery.

Visitors will see deeply personal photographs and read thought-provoking quotes from the 12 nurses who volunteered to be part of Through the Nurses’ Lens. Some images show the photographer’s resilience and hope for the future, while others tell a story of great fatigue. There are photos expressing frustration with miscommunication and quotes sharing battles with burnout.

When: Now until May 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: Amelia Douglas Gallery – Fourth Floor North, Douglas College – 700 Royal Avenue New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open for skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until March 28, 2022

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Taves Family Farms is back with its adults-only egg hunt on two nights in April. Guests can hang out with the farm animals and celebrate with food, drinks, cider flights, hayrides, live music, and a group Easter egg hunt.

You have to be over 19 to join in, and your ticket comes with a ton of perks. And it’s BYOB: bring your own basket. The Easter egg hunt starts at 7:45 pm so you will want to bring a flashlight.

When: April 8 and April 9, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm

Where: Taves Family Farms, 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Starting at $69.95, available online

What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history and legends.

When: Now until April 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What:The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2022 season next month. The event, which notes that it’s the largest night market in North America, has recently opened for vendor registration. This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows and rows of vibrant cuisine, along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage.

When: Opening on April 29, 2022

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival, featuring public screenings, panel discussions, public forums, and educational programs.

When: May 5 to 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects put on by Moment Factory. On this evening excursion, the pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment.

When: Select dates from now June 3 to October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: The first Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is a day-long event that will feature live entertainment on multiple stages, an artisan market, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming.

There will be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone, food trucks, and games and activities for guests of all ages. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day and opportunities to check out the local businesses in the area.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: There are over 65,000 animals and over 30 exhibits to explore at Vancouver Aquarium, including the Marine Mammal Rescue Exhibit that highlights the aquarium’s past and ongoing work in rescuing and rehabilitating marine mammals. Make sure to check out the 4D theatre screening of The Great Salmon Run. Then stop by the gift shop, Courtyard Cafe & Coffee Bar, and the Upstream Bar & Grill that overlooks the Steller’s Bay exhibit. All seafood selections continue to be 100% Ocean Wise.

When: Open daily

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round, rain or shine.

When: Daily from March to October. Closed on Mondays November through February. Also closed on Christmas Day.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.30-$9, reservation required. Purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre is one of the flagship projects of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. Visitors can explore stations that wrap around the walls that unravel the stories through photos, artifacts, and descriptive panels in English and Chinese. Each station also comes with large touch screens that enable visitors to learn through audio and visual mediums.

Other highlights include a room replicating the 1906-opened Chinatown photography studio of Yucho Chow, a Chinese-inspired pagoda phone booth, and a theatre space within the centre of the gallery that projects Chinese Canadian voices and their stories.

When: Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $8-$12.50. Free for members and children 11-years-old and younger. Reserve tickets online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks have a busy schedule ahead as they push for the playoffs. Head to Rogers Arena to cheer them on in matchups against the St. Louis Blues on March 30, Ottawa Senators on April 16, and Seattle Kraken on April 26.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions are back for a new CFL season at BC Place this spring. Catch football action starting in June with a pre-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on June 3 and Edmonton Elk on June 11.

When: June 3 and 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season continues this spring at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with the Seattle Thunderbirds on March 25, Spokane Chiefs on April 2 and 3, and Kelowna Rockets on April 15.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre starting in June, with a matchup on June 4 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers, a game versus the Hamilton Honey Badgers on June 11, and another home appearance against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on June 18.

When: June 4, 11 and 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS regular-season continues with a number of games at BC Place this spring. Matchups include Sporting Kansas City on April 2, Toronto FC on May 8, and Real Salt Lake on June 4. And to get up close to the action, check out the Whitecaps’ new “pub on the pitch,” The Asahi Super Dry Landing.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks wrap up their inaugural AHL regular season with games against Laval Rocket on April 2 and 3, San Diego Gulls on April 8 and 9, and the Bakersfield Condors on April 26.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue their National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a number of games in March and April. Matchups include the San Diego Seals on March 25 and April 30, Albany Firewolds on April 2, and Calgary Roughnecks on April 16.

Make plans to check out the Weekend Warriors NUTRL Zone, a 300-person general admission party that takes place behind the net. Tickets to the zone are just $20, and it’s the perfect place to watch all the action.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC’s largest international sporting event – along with an ultimate costume party – is back in Vancouver. The tournament features dozens of 14-minute matches with two days of action-packed rugby. All core teams are slated to return this year including Team Canada, Fiji, South Africa, Australia, the All Blacks, and more. Traditionally, fans dress in their ‘fanciest’ attire in anything from cowboy boots to a beaver onesie

When: April 16 and 17, 2022

Time: Doors open at 8:30 am. First game kicks off at 9 am. In and Out Privileges until 3 pm. Saturday last game begins at 6:33 pm. Sunday last game begins at 5:58 pm.

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $75 via canadasevens.com. Ticket options include GA, Reserved Seats, and Premium. Single-day tickets and tournament passes are available.

What: Rogers Hometown Hockey is coming to the Foot of Lonsdale for a massive hockey celebration from April 23 to 25, and all of the events are free to check out. Bring the family to the Street Festival on Saturday and Sunday for live entertainment, meet-and-greet with NHL alumni, hockey-themed activities, and more.

On Monday, start the new week by watching a live national NHL broadcast of Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks at the Foot of Lonsdale from 4 to 8 pm, hosted live by Canadian broadcast legends Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

When: April 23 to 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 4 to 8 pm (Monday)

Where: East 1st Street between Lonsdale and St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver (Saturday and Sunday), The Foot of Lonsdale – 229 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver (Monday)

Cost: Free

Bon Appetit

What: Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off in April. Select Filipino restaurants in Vancouver will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

This project will be jointly executed by the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, and the Philippine Consulates General in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary. Filipino Restaurant Month highlights Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout the country.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars. Set to span over three delicious days, the event will offer patrons access to a whopping 40 different trucks over the duration of the fest.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based. Folks can also enjoy live music and entertainment, “site-wide beer and wine,” and much more.

When: April 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176 Street, Surrey (in front of the Agriplex).

Admission: Free

What: The whole family is invited to take part in a virtual evening of cooking, education, and fun, hosted by Chef Bruno Feldeisen, a judge on The Great Canadian Baking Show. Registrants will receive a meal before the event for them to use in the 90-minute family-friendly cooking class. Learn tips and tricks on how to become a better chef, and discover how to find fresh local ingredients and more.

Each Fam Kam Kitchen ticket includes food for 3 adults or 2 adults and 2 kids, access to the virtual cooking class, free meal kit delivery within Fresh Prep’s delivery zone, and a $20 credit to participating JRG locations. Note that ticket sales end March 28.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 5 to 6:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $100, register online. Note that ticket sales end March 28.

What: H Tasting Lounge’s seasonally-themed patio has transformed the heated Alpine-inspired domes into garden oases, complete with jewel-toned florals, lush greenery, and plenty of comfy cushions.

Guests are invited to step into the domes at The Westin Bayshore and enjoy fresh, new menu items and beverages inspired by the garden theme.

When: Now until May 8, 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also experience the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: May 4 to June 26, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2022. This year, the highly anticipated event will take place from May 16 to 22, 2022, and it will feature 101 wineries from 14 countries, featured at 27 events.

Attendees can expect to see thousands of wines poured at the events over the festival’s week-long run.

When: May 16 to 22, 2022

Time: Various event times

Where: Various venues around Vancouver

Cost: Various, buy online

Enjoy the arts

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performance will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place from March 25 to May 1, 2022.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: March 25 to May 1, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Celtic Tenors, made up of Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson, and Daryl Simpson, perform an evening of Celtic classics, a capellas, and popular hit songs in concert with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

When: March 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $29.52, purchase online

What: Classically trained Ukrainian violinist Vasyl Popadiuk performs a benefit concert to raise funds to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Popadiuk performs at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with his five-member band, Papa Duke, with all proceeds raised being divided and donated equally to the Regional Children’s Hospital in Luhansk, Ukraine and the Regional Orphanage in Sumy, Ukraine.

When: March 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Cost: $40.95, purchase online

What: Portland-born rapper, singer, and songwriter Adam Aminé Daniel, largely known as Aminé, will perform live at the PNE Forum during his 2022 The Best Tour Ever Tour, with support from British rapper and record producer AJ Tracey and Florida rapper 454.

When: March 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43 — Available via TicketLeader

What: Jokers Canada, a travelling comedy club that offers professional and hilarious stand-up showcases all over Vancouver. Each Jokers Canada show features a variety of pro headliners and top comics from across the country.

When: March 29, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm

Where: The Roxy Cabaret 932 Granville Street Vancouver

Cost: $18 plus fees in advance, $25 at the door. Purchase online

What: Vancouver music fans can finally see Olivia Rodrigo in person. The singer is coming to town on her Sour Tour and will feature a variety of special guests at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena.

The tour is named after Rodrigo’s 2021 album “SOUR,” which topped the charts in Canada with multi-platinum bops like “driver’s license” and “good 4 u.” It also earned 1.1 billion streams.

When: April 7, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Blvd, Vancouver

Costs: Various, purchase online

What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit running until April 10 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies.

Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.

When: Now until April 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Dave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has earned over 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects.

When: April 22 and 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver will take place from May 25 to 29 at various venues around the city. The festival is delivering some of the biggest names in comedy, including Maria Bamford, Roy Wood Jr., Joel Kim Booster, The Best of the West series, and more.

When: May 25 to 29, 2022, plus additional dates

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online

When: June 8 to September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: An exhibit at the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) will immerse you in the city’s bright past and delve into the divide that changed its urban landscape. Until Summer 2022, Neon Vancouver | Ugly Vancouver features a collection of flashy signs dating back to the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Some are being lit for the first time since they were recovered from junkyards.

When: Now until July 2022

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 an to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody