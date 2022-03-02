Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off in April, and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the occasion.

The Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced the inaugural celebration today, and it will run from April 1 to 30, 2022.

This project, which will be jointly executed by the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Philippine Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver, will highlight Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout Canada.

“Filipino Restaurant Month aims to introduce and promote the Philippines to the Canadian mainstream market as a destination for unique gastronomic experiences by featuring the rich Filipino cuisine and food as cultural heritage through our partner restaurants across Canada,” says Soleil Tropicales, Tourism Attaché of Philippine Department of Tourism.

In April, select Filipino restaurants in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

The full list of participating restaurants will be released closer to Filipino Restaurant Month. Stay tuned!