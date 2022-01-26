Dave Chappelle adds second Vancouver show this spring

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Dave Chappelle has announced a second show in Vancouver this spring.

The award-winning comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor will be performing as part of his upcoming “Dave Chappelle and Friends” tour.

Chappelle will now be performing in Vancouver on Friday, April 22, 2022, as well as the already-scheduled show on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Both performances will be at Rogers Arena.

Live Nation Presale tickets for the new April 22 show will go on sale online starting Friday, January 28 at 10 am.

The Washington, DC-born comedian was originally slated to perform in Vancouver on New Year’s Day, but that show was rescheduled after BC announced restrictions that forced events with over 1,000 people to reduce capacity by 50%.

Chappelle was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has earned over 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects. However, he is no stranger to controversy.

There were widespread calls for Netflix to remove a comedy special after the comedian made jokes directed at the LGBTQ+ community. He had previously been accused of transphobia after referring to himself as a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be permitted at the show. Upon arrival, phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

When: April 22 and 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: April 22 presale tickets will be available online starting Friday, January 28 at 10 am PST. April 23 tickets are on sale now.

