Hop over to this Metro Vancouver farm for a boozy Easter egg hunt next month

When’s the last time you had an Easter egg hunt? This spring, you can hop (or drive) down to a beautiful farm in the Fraser Valley for a boozy egg hunt extravaganza.

Taves Family Farms is back with its adults-only egg hunt and it sounds like a dream date night perfect to kick off the season.

On two nights in April, you can hang out with the farm animals and celebrate with food, drinks, cider flights, hayrides, live music, and a group Easter egg hunt.

You have to be over 19 to join in and your ticket comes with a ton of perks. And it’s BYOB: bring your own basket. The Easter egg hunt starts at 7:45 pm so you will want to bring a flashlight.

When you’re not catching live performances from Kyler Pierce on Friday and Ryan McAllister on Saturday, you can go to the petting barn and goat pens to meet some farm friends.

Be sure to come hungry because everyone gets hard or soft cider flights, a meal from the Steamworks food truck, and dessert. You can also purchase beer, wine, and cider at the drinks bar.

When: Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm

Where: Taves Family Farms, 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Available online starting at $69.95