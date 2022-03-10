Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2022.

This year, the highly-anticipated event will take place from May 16 to 22, 2022, and it will feature 101 wineries from 14 countries, featured at 27 events.

Attendees can expect to see thousands of wines poured at the events over the festival’s week-long run.

The 43rd run of the event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and other festival happenings will take place in restaurants and venues around the city.

“VIWF 2022 will welcome 101 different producers from 14 countries,” says David Hopgood, chair of the Winery Selection Committee.

“Our largest representation is from British Columbia, with 41 participating wineries, but there is also very strong participation from Italy with 18 producers and the United States with 14 producers. For the first time, we will be showcasing a winery from Georgia (the country, not the state)!”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Prices range from $109-$129 all in.

Be sure to snag your tickets and mark your calendars, wine lovers!

Vancouver International Wine Festival 2022

When: May 16-22, 2022

Where: Venues around Vancouver

Tickets: buy online