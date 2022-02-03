Food Truck Wars slated to come to Metro Vancouver this spring
It’s hard to believe, but prime food truck season is in near sight, Vancouver. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars.
Even though the event is being coined as “Vancouver’s Largest Food Truck Festival,” the actual event will take place at the Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds in Surrey.
Set to span over three delicious days, the event will offer patrons access to a whopping 40 different trucks over the duration of the fest.
Here are some of the ones we can’t wait to check out:
- All About Grill
- Aloha Poke
- BeaverTails
- Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz
- Crema Ice Cream
- Dim Sum
- Dos Amigos
- Fusion Icy
- Guerilla Q
- Hunky Bills
- Kyu Grill
- Lemon Heaven
- Little Ooties Mini Donuts
- Mama’s Fish and Chips
- Mo Bacon
- Melt Town Grilled Cheese
- Moms Grilled Cheese
- Nonna Cucina
- Oh My Gado
- Old Country Pierogi
- Plant Butcher
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Salt Spring Noodle Bar
- Shameless Buns
- Shawarma Time
- Sirius Cravings
- Slavic Rolls
- Steamworks Brewing Co.
- Street Dogs
- Surfside California
- Takenaka
- Taste of Malaysia
- Tin Lizzy Donuts
- Tokyo Katsu Sand
- Tornado Potato
- Truckin’ BBQ
- Twisted Potato
- Wingerz
- Wings
Now, because this is a competition, trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based.
Folks can also enjoy live music and entertainment, “site-wide beer and wine,” and much more.
Be sure to mark your calendar for April 8 to 10, as that is when this is going down.
Food Truck Wars
When: April 8 from 4 to 9 pm, April 9 from 11 am to 8 pm, April 10 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176 Street, Surrey (in front of the Agriplex)
Admission: FREE