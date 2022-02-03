It’s hard to believe, but prime food truck season is in near sight, Vancouver. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars.

Even though the event is being coined as “Vancouver’s Largest Food Truck Festival,” the actual event will take place at the Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds in Surrey.

Set to span over three delicious days, the event will offer patrons access to a whopping 40 different trucks over the duration of the fest.

Here are some of the ones we can’t wait to check out:

All About Grill

Aloha Poke

BeaverTails

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz

Crema Ice Cream

Dim Sum

Dos Amigos

Fusion Icy

Guerilla Q

Hunky Bills

Kyu Grill

Lemon Heaven

Little Ooties Mini Donuts

Mama’s Fish and Chips

Mo Bacon

Melt Town Grilled Cheese

Moms Grilled Cheese

Nonna Cucina

Oh My Gado

Old Country Pierogi

Plant Butcher

Reel Mac and Cheese

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Salt Spring Noodle Bar

Shameless Buns

Shawarma Time

Sirius Cravings

Slavic Rolls

Steamworks Brewing Co.

Street Dogs

Surfside California

Takenaka

Taste of Malaysia

Tin Lizzy Donuts

Tokyo Katsu Sand

Tornado Potato

Truckin’ BBQ

Twisted Potato

Wingerz

Wings

Now, because this is a competition, trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based.

Folks can also enjoy live music and entertainment, “site-wide beer and wine,” and much more.

Be sure to mark your calendar for April 8 to 10, as that is when this is going down.

Food Truck Wars

When: April 8 from 4 to 9 pm, April 9 from 11 am to 8 pm, April 10 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176 Street, Surrey (in front of the Agriplex)

Admission: FREE