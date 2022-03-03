The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (VCBF), one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is returning this spring.

Presented by Coromandel Properties, VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees and a welcome sight for winter-weary Vancouverites.

The 16th annual festival is slated to happen from April 1 to 23, with live public events happening across the city.

“We’re delighted to reconnect with Festival fans and welcome back our signature events that do so much to bring our communities and generations together to celebrate the magnificent but fleeting beauty of our spectacular cherry trees,” said Linda Poole, VCBF founder and artistic creative director, in a release.

“In many ways, these past two years have taught all of us to take life one day and one moment at a time, and to appreciate the little things that make life special, like the delicate and captivating beauty of the cherry blossoms that celebrate the arrival of spring with joyful bursts of colour along city streets and throughout city parks.

“This year, we’re also delighted to welcome the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh nations to our team to help us celebrate the blossoms, as well as the winning haiku submitted last year by cherry blossom lovers the world over.”

In advance of next month’s VCBF, organizers have launched their popular 2022 Haiku Invitational presented by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel. The annual poetry contest runs until June 1 and invites established and budding poets to submit up to two unpublished haiku. Thousands of entries are sent in each year from over 40 countries around the world.

Next month will also see the return of VCBF’s signature events, including The Big Picnic at David Lam Park on April 2 and Sakura Days at VanDusen Botanical Garden on April 9 and 10.

The Big Picnic is the official festival kick-off, with a full day of free events and cultural activities for the whole family. The six winning poems from the 2021 Haiku Invitational will be displayed in a unique First Nations haiku installation during The Big Picnic, and there will also be an all-ages Cherry Jam Concert.

The 2021 winning poets will also be celebrated at the VSO Tea & Trumpets event at the Orpheum on March 24, where their poems will be read aloud by Christopher Gaze, Founding Artistic Director of Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival.

When: April 1 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver