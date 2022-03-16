Be the first to snatch up these deals for Afterpay Day!

Hockey fans will definitely want to save the date for this one!

The City of North Vancouver has announced that Rogers Hometown Hockey will be coming to the Foot of Lonsdale for a massive hockey celebration from April 23 to 25, and all of the events are free to check out.

Bring the family to the Street Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 pm, located on East 1st Street between Lonsdale and St Georges Avenue. Fans of all ages can enjoy live entertainment, meet NHL alumni, enter to win prizes, and take part in fun hockey-themed activities.

North Vancouver is the final stop of Rogers Hometown Hockey’s 2022 tour. The long-running hockey celebration will make 16 stops from coast to coast, including in Prince George from April 9 to 11 and Campbell River from April 16 to 18.

When: April 23 to 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 4 to 8 pm (Monday)

Where: East 1st Street between Lonsdale and St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver (Saturday and Sunday), The Foot of Lonsdale – 229 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver (Monday)

Cost: Free