Looking to start the new year with laughs? Check out Dino Archie and a stacked stand-up lineup at Vancity Comedy Extravaganza.

The third edition of the all-star comedy showcase takes place on January 8, 2022, at the Vogue Theatre and features JUNO award winners, Just For Laughs veterans, and more.

Vancity Comedy Extravaganza is presented by Archie, Safe & Sound Fest, and Donnelly Group. Archie was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition and has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Adam Devine’s House Party.

Archie has released four comedy albums – including his first one-hour special titled Dino Archie: Live From Lockdown – and is the co-host of The Strictly Beloved Podcast.

This year’s show will also feature acclaimed comedians Dave Merheje (CBC’s Mr. D, Hulu’s Ramy, Netflix), Sophie Buddle (The Late Late Show with James Corden, 2020 Juno Award winner for Comedy Album of the Year) and Ivan Decker (CONAN, Netflix 2018 Juno Award winner for Comedy Album of the Year).

Also performing during Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 3 are Hassan Phils (JFL NorthWest, CBC NEXT UP), Andrea Jin (Just For Laughs Comics to Watch, SiriusXM’s Top Comic National Finalist) and Marito Lopez (Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, CBC Gem, MTV Canada, co-host of The Strictly Beloved Podcast).

When: January 8, 2022

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online. Use promo code DINGY2022 for a discount.