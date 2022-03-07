The inaugural Car-Free Day Surrey festival is happening this spring

With gas prices reaching an all-time high in Metro Vancouver over the weekend, local drivers are looking for reasons to leave their vehicles at home, even for a day. An event happening in Surrey this spring is encouraging them to do so while also having fun.

The first Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is happening on Saturday, June 11 on 137th Street.

The day-long event will feature live entertainment on multiple stages, an artisan market, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming.

Car-Free Day Surrey is also a step in Newtown’s push for the development of rapid transit in the area.

“We have been advocating for rapid transit since the creation of the association in 2014. Newton has been promised rapid transit since Skytrain was built in the early 90s, 10 km up King George Boulevard,” said Philip Aguirre, Executive Director of Newton BIA to Daily Hive. “Car-Free Day Surrey is a way for the community to evolve away from vehicle dependence.”

Nasrin Baji, Creative Director of Newton BIA, is excited for the association to launch Surrey’s first Car-Free Day.

“Car-Free Day is an internationally recognized brand, enjoyed in major cities across the globe,” said Baji. “These free, inclusive events take place in key markets and encourage motorists to give up their cars for a day. The event highlights numerous benefits including reduced air pollution and promotes walking, cycling, and sustainable urban transportation.”

Car-Free Day Surrey is encouraging visitors to consider how they get around the city, including taking transit or cycling to the event. No parking will be available on-site.

Visitors will find lots to see and do during the first event since 2019 on 137th Street. There will be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone, food trucks, and games and activities for guests of all ages. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day and opportunities to check out the local businesses in the area.

Applications to be an artisan vendor, a commercial vendor, or a food truck are now open online.

“Given the state of things over the last two years, we’re hoping that people feel a sense of community along with a renewed appreciation for where they live,” said Baji. ”

We’re looking forward to this being the start of momentum that leads to Car-Free Day Surrey to not only being an annual city-wide event but also to establish 137 Street as Festival Street.