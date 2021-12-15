Celebrate the late harvest with the return of Harvest Haus in February

After postponing their original October dates to prepare for a bigger and better event, Vancouver’s premier Northern European harvest festival returns for a Late Harvest Party in February. Time to raise our steins!

The 7th annual Harvest Haus is taking over the PNE Forum from February 11 to 12, 2022, for a weekend of delicious food, exciting live entertainment, singalongs, and of course BEER.

Harvest Haus: Late Harvest Edition, presented by “Feaster” and Villeneuve Creative, will see a return to a more traditional Bavarian all-seated table format in line with COVID-19 safety guidelines. There will be three sittings in the custom-designed great Harvest Haus Halle, each welcoming 1,200 revellers to the two-day celebration.

Each seating is hosted by the entertaining Bürgermeister who leads guests on a fun-filled and lighthearted stein session to celebrate the harvest. Be sure to arrive early for the infamous keg-tapping ceremony and to check out the Bavarian Black Forest x West Coast-inspired decor.

Over 24 international and local brewers, vintners and distillers will be onsite for the West Coast’s largest Germanic-inspired cultural harvest festival. Visitors can enjoy over 30 European and craft biers, wines and spirits in their authentic ceramic Bierkrug (steins).

Make sure to bring your appetite as this Late Harvest includes a brand new food program inspired by traditional German fare, featuring delicious menu creations specially crafted by the incomparable Doug Stephens from Downlow Chicken.

Partnering with acclaimed local producers, the food selection will include specialty schnitzel, Two Rivers meats, pretzels, and more. Our mouths are already watering.

You’ll need the beer and the brats to keep your energy up for the exciting activities during your visit to Harvest Haus. There will be live entertainment throughout the weekend, including live Bavarian brass oompah, the return of popular character actors and performers, and The Oktoberators on the central stage playing all the best party hits.

The Grand Opening celebrations on Friday, February 11 will kick off the party Bavarian-style while honouring the true traditions of the Harvest in an exciting new format.

Saturday night is described as the ultimate in Harvest Haus evenings. Attendees are encouraged to put on their most creative group outfits with their comrades for the Halle’s preeminent evening of celebration.

Back for a single weekend of cheers and good times this year, tickets to the 7th Annual Harvest Haus are officially on sale now. Each ticket comes with a seat at a table, and no general admission tickets will be sold.

With the event’s pre-sale launched last week, the Saturday night sitting is already sold out, and only limited tickets remain for the Friday night and Saturday afternoon sittings. So don’t delay in getting your ticket. Prost!

When: February 11 and 12, 2022

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm (Friday), 11:30 to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 – $65, depending on which event it is for and where the tables are located within the Haus. Purchase online