Cirque du Soleil returns to Vancouver this spring with Alegría

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Prepare for breathtaking performances under the big top — Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver.

The famed circus performance is inviting guests to witness its fan-favourite production Alegría, which has been reimagined for viewers to fall in love with.

Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal.

“An uplifting immersive experience, Alegría whisks audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance,” Cirque du Soleil says in a statement.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

“Vancouver has always been a special place for us, and we’re ready to be reunited with Cirque du Soleil fans in British Columbia,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

“For over 20 months, our touring shows around the world were shut down, and we are very excited to see the lights finally come back on — intermission is over.”

Global performances for Alegría restarted this month after 10 weeks of rehearsals. Vancouver will be the third city visited during this circuit, following Houston and Seattle.

The performance will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place from March 25 to May 1, 2022.

Tickets for Alegría will be available to the public starting Friday, December 10, 2021.

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

When: March 25 to May 1, 2022

Tickets: Available online starting Friday, December 10, 2021