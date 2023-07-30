25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 31 to August 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So long, July, and hello, August! Who’s ready to have some fun?

From Vancouver Pride Parade, outdoor movies, and more here are 25 fantastic things to do from July 31 to August 7. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!



What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and takes place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.

Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series is back in Stanley Park. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday until August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen. When: Every Tuesday until August 22, 2023

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free The Really Gay History Walking Tour What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more. When: Every Sunday, plus extra dates during Pride from August 3 to 7, 2023

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street.

Cost: $32, purchase online

Fitness is Such a Drag: Pride Fundraiser What: Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with an outdoor fundraiser, Fitness is Such a Drag, at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square. The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society, and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race star Kendall Gender alongside fan-favourite performers Bibi SouPhresh, Tiffany Ann Co., and Venus. When: August 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with 100% of proceeds going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society. Pre-registration is required online. Lansdowne Centre Drive-In Movie Series What: A drive-in movie series is returning to Richmond this summer and everyone is invited to roll up for the family-friendly outdoor screenings! Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from August 2 to 30. Best of all, the films are absolutely free to attend. When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 30, 2023

Time: Film screenings begins after sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Science World is hosting a special Celebrating Pride edition of After Dark under the dome. That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy drag performances, live music, interactive activities, and more. All with drinks in hand!

When: August 3, 2023

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early Bird price of $42 plus GST will be available until June 30. Afterward, tickets will be $48 plus GST. Purchase online.

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2023, taking place from August 4 to 13, has announced that it will feature over 20 new murals across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host daily mural tours, curator talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party during its final weekend, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 4 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: The popular annual event at The Shipyards in North Vancouver will see a family-friendly dance party break out at Shipbuilder’s Square. Groove along to local DJs, enjoy drag and live entertainment, and more.



When: August 4, 2023

Time: TBA

Where: Shipbuilder’s Square, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Bluesberry Jam on August 4, Jocelyn Pettit Band on August 11, Los Duendes on August 18, and Ruckus Deluxe on August 25.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023 (No concert on September 1)

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: One of Canada’s largest and longest-running community arts festivals is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it promises a lineup of food and entertainment for all.

The 47th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 5 and 6 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Afroqueer YVR is a QTBIPOC inclusive event that celebrates the Black LGBTQIA+ community by holding space for queer, femme, trans, genderqueer, and non-gender-conforming Black people.

The fifth annual event will be held at 1100 Bute Street and features an all-black line-up of DJs, dancers, vendors, security, and staff.

When: August 5, 2023

Time: 5 pm to midnight

Where: 1100 Bute Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, purchase online

What: Vancouver FC brings Canadian Premier League soccer action to Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre this weekend with a matinee matchup against Winnipeg’s Valour.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Grey Goose is bringing The Lawn Club experience to Vancouver. This pétanque experience will run for a total of seven days, with guests given the chance to play a game of lawn bowling while enjoying cocktails and canapés.

The lawn bowling portion of the event will feature a 45-minute round of pétanque, with a refreshing Grey Goose vodka soda or spritz cocktail to keep you cool while you play. Groups can stay at the private and stylish clubhouse for up to two hours after playing, with more drinks available for purchase as well as a selection of chef-made French crêpes.

When: August 1 to 7, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Lot 039, 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 per person; buy tickets here

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, a rocking jukebox musical inspired by true events that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis together for one time only. The show is packed with memorable hits including “That’s Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and more.

When: Various dates until August 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 5 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community.

Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, art creation, and more.

When: August 5, 2023

Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at 12 noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free

What: The second annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka.

The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband. Tickets include access to Playland.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market has a busy summer season ahead, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun.

The Vegan Market are food-fuelled parties that invite guests to enjoy a drink while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the markets are packed with unique items for all shopping needs.

When: August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free

What: The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza this summer. Music lovers can enjoy nine nights of free concerts throughout the month of August, including Half Moon Run, Steph Strings, and The Original Wailers.

Each evening’s programming begins at 6:30 pm with live opening DJ sets. Headlining performers take the stage at 7:30 pm.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 31, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: The fourth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas starting on Saturday, August 5.

Open for as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: August 5, 2023, for as long as the flowers are blooming

Time: 1 to 8 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 8 pm (Weekends and Holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Tickets are $12 on weekdays, $15 on weekends, and children 3 and under are free.

What: The 1931 Gallery Bistro at Vancouver Art Gallery will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition, as visitors will be able to enjoy the patio every Friday night from 5 to 8 pm.

The 1931 Gallery Bistro usually closes at 4 pm, so this is a rare chance to spend a romantic summer evening on the patio space – plus, admission tickets to the gallery will get you a free drink!

When: Every Friday night until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

What: Movie nights are some of the best times we get to spend with family, and this summer, you can enjoy some of your favourites outdoors on the North Shore for free.

The City of North Vancouver is bringing back Sunset Cinema to The Shipyards every Wednesday from August 2 to August 23.

When: Every Wednesday from August 2 to 23, 2023

Time: Approximately 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: BC Place is hosting its first-ever Pride Pitstop with parade and festivalgoers invited to enjoy the beer garden located at Gate E on the outer concourse. Refresh yourself with on-site food trucks and drink service, as well as photo ops and live music by DJ O Show.

You can also head inside Gate E to find additional food and beverage options as well as access indoor washrooms.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

In addition to DJs and live music, the temporary summer patio will offer a chill space to enjoy sips and snacks right in the heart of Vancouver.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

What: South Granville BIA’s fun summer food truck series is back for a new year. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25.

The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25

Time: 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue