Get your boots ready! Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver

Country music fans, it’s time to bust out those white T-shirts and the BBQ sauce — Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver.

This morning, the legendary country singer, actor, and Faith Hill’s other half was announced to be bringing his Standing Room Only Tour to Rogers Arena on March 27, 2024.

Tim McGraw’s musical resume speaks for itself, with 10 number ones on the Top Country Albums charts, three Grammys, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

Carly Pearce will be the special guest, and tickets go on sale August 4 at 10 am PT through Ticketmaster.

While the official announcement was made Friday, Rogers Arena teased that something cowboy-hat-related would be coming ahead of the big reveal with a cowboy hat on the ice rink.

Are you excited to sing along to “Something Like That” with thousands of other Tim McGraw fans? Let us know in the comments.