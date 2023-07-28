EventsConcerts

Get your boots ready! Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Jul 28 2023, 4:46 pm
Get your boots ready! Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver
Tim McGraw (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Wed, July 19, 10:00am

Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Vancouver Fireworks Boat Party & Dinner Cruise - Celebration Of Light 2023 (July 22nd, 26th & 29th)

Sat, July 22, 8:00pm

Vancouver Fireworks Boat Party & Dinner Cruise - Celebration Of Light 2023 (July 22nd, 26th & 29th)

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Thu, August 17, 12:00am

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Sun, August 20, 9:00am

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Country music fans, it’s time to bust out those white T-shirts and the BBQ sauce — Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver.

This morning, the legendary country singer, actor, and Faith Hill’s other half was announced to be bringing his Standing Room Only Tour to Rogers Arena on March 27, 2024.

Tim McGraw’s musical resume speaks for itself, with 10 number ones on the Top Country Albums charts, three Grammys, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

Carly Pearce will be the special guest, and tickets go on sale August 4 at 10 am PT through Ticketmaster.

While the official announcement was made Friday, Rogers Arena teased that something cowboy-hat-related would be coming ahead of the big reveal with a cowboy hat on the ice rink.

Are you excited to sing along to “Something Like That” with thousands of other Tim McGraw fans? Let us know in the comments.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.