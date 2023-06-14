Grey Goose is bringing The Lawn Club experience to Vancouver later this summer.

The chic, boozy, and French Lawn Club pop-up experience is touring Canada this year, with stops in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Kicking off on August 1 at the lot at Concord Pacific Place, this pétanque experience will run for a total of seven days, with guests given the chance to play a game of lawn bowling while enjoying cocktails and canapés.

Tickets are sold in groups of six, so you’ll want to round up five of your closest pals and dress in your best summer-chic outfit for this stylish summer event.

The lawn bowling portion of the event will feature a 45-minute round of pétanque, with a refreshing Grey Goose vodka soda or spritz cocktail to keep you cool while you play. Groups can stay at the private and stylish clubhouse for up to two hours after playing, with more drinks available for purchase as well as a selection of chef-made French crêpes.

Tickets are $270 for a group of six, which is about $45 per person.

When: August 1 to 7, 2023

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Lot 039, 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Price: $270 for six guest package (about $45 per person); buy tickets here

With files from Hogan Short