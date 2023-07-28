10 phenomenal Pride Week events to check out in Vancouver

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Pride season is in full swing in Vancouver and now is the time to start planning how you’re going to celebrate!
We all love the Vancouver Pride Parade and are looking forward to the huge Festival on the weekend at its new home of Concord Pacific Place. But there are so many more thrilling Pride events to discover around the city.
So put on your finest and most colourful outfits because here are 10 phenomenal Pride events you won’t want to miss. Have fun!
Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2023
What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.
VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and takes place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
When: August 5 and 6, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach
Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.
Happyland Festival
What: The second annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka.
The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband. Tickets include access to Playland.
When: August 6, 2023
Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm
Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Black Pride
What: Afroqueer YVR is a QTBIPOC inclusive event that celebrates the Black LGBTQIA+ community by holding space for queer, femme, trans, genderqueer, and non-gender-conforming Black people.
The fifth annual event will be held at 1100 Bute Street and features an all-black line-up of DJs, dancers, vendors, security, and staff.
When: August 5, 2023
Time: 5 pm to midnight
Where: 1100 Bute Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $45, purchase online
The Really Gay History Walking Tour
What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.
When: Every Sunday, plus extra dates during Pride from August 3 to 7, 2023
Time: 10 am
Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street.
Cost: $32, purchase online
Vancouver Queer Film Festival
What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings. This year will feature 92 films from 27 countries showcasing the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. There will also be performances by local artists, post-screening Q&As, and more.
When: August 10 to 20, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings
Passes: Purchase online
Pride Pit Stop at BC Place
What: BC Place is hosting its first-ever Pride Pitstop with parade and festivalgoers invited to enjoy the beer garden located at Gate E on the outer concourse. Refresh yourself with on-site food trucks and drink service, as well as photo ops and live music by DJ O Show.
You can also head inside Gate E to find additional food and beverage options as well as access indoor washrooms.
When: August 6, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Outside Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Dyke March
What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 5 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community.
Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, art creation, and more.
When: August 5, 2023
Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at 12 noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm
Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,
Cost: Free
Fitness is Such a Drag: Pride Fundraiser
What: Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with outdoor fundraiser Fitness is Such a Drag at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.
The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society, and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race star Kendall Gender alongside fan-favourite performers Bibi SouPhresh, Tiffany Ann Co., and Venus.
When: August 1, 2023
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation with 100% of proceeds going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society. Pre-registration is required online.
QueerProv
What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.
When: Every Wednesday
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Pay-what-you-can, suggested $10. Purchase online
Science World After Dark: Celebrating Pride
What: Science World is hosting a special Celebrating Pride edition of After Dark under the dome. That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy drag performances, live music, interactive activities, and more. All with drinks in hand!
When: August 3, 2023
Time: 7 to 11 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Early Bird price of $42 plus GST will be available until June 30. Afterward, tickets will be $48 plus GST. Purchase online.