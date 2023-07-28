10 phenomenal Pride Week events to check out in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pride season is in full swing in Vancouver and now is the time to start planning how you’re going to celebrate!

We all love the Vancouver Pride Parade and are looking forward to the huge Festival on the weekend at its new home of Concord Pacific Place. But there are so many more thrilling Pride events to discover around the city.

So put on your finest and most colourful outfits because here are 10 phenomenal Pride events you won’t want to miss. Have fun!

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and takes place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.

What: The second annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka.

The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband. Tickets include access to Playland.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online