20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 15 to 21

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Keep the summer vibes going strong with our list of fun events happening around town.

From Honda Celebration of Light to Surrey Fusion Fest, The Cup and more, here are our picks for 20 great things to do in Vancouver from July 15 to 21.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show but also a supplemental nightly drone show.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

You might also like: You could win big with Honda Celebration of Light's new 50/50 opportunity

Western Canada's biggest vintage market coming to Vancouver this summer

International DJs coming to a huge outdoor Vancouver Pride party this summer

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Saturday, July 20, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Fitness World hosts an all-ages, free outdoor fitness class at Canada Place North Point every Tuesday this summer starting on July 16.

MSINGI is an inclusive class that combines fitness fundamentals with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion of movements. Everyone is welcome to groove to soul-stirring Afro beats and enhance their functional strength in the summer sunshine.

When: Every Tuesday from July 16 to August 27, 2024

Time: 6 to 7 pm

Where: Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.

Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park is a massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-nominated musical Frozen to town.

Meet Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and more of your favourite characters from the Disney animated classic as they come to life. With stunning special effects, an expanded score with new songs, and more, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy with Frozen.

When: Now until July 21, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Granville Flea is hosting Vintage Expo 2024 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) on July 21, August 18, and September 22.

The fourth annual event is open to all ages and will be packed with vendors and nostalgia. The free outdoor pop-up will also feature a curated lineup of food trucks serving mouthwatering eats.

When: July 21, August 18, and September 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Harrison Watersports’ huge attraction not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but you can also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and Sea-Doos for the ultimate lake trip.

A “Wipeout Style” obstacle course was added in 2022, with swings, teeter-totters, hamster balls, monkey bars, and the popular Blob.

When: Open daily until September 1, 2024

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $39.99. Book online

What: Music on Main presents The Tempest Project at the Vancouver Playhouse, and it promises to be a musically and theatrically audacious experience. Inspired by themes from Shakespeare’s work, the production will take guests on a musical journey through the iconic venue, with live performances, projections, and more secrets to discover.

When: July 17 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $30, purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good this summer, but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes at the end of July

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: The Port Moody Ribfest 2024 is a three-day celebration of everything to do with ribs and BBQ in general. Be prepared for plenty of food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities.

When: July 19 to 21

Where: Rocky Point Park — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Entry by donation

What: Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer, bringing with it some tasty eats and musical performances.

The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) will take over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20. The day-long event will feature live entertainment, a new Michelin-starred Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Purchase online.

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: The Township of Langley is bringing back Dive-In Movie Nights to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience for three nights in July and August.

Guests can bring their favourite inflatable to watch the movies while floating inside Breaker Bay or relax poolside with their favourite snacks.

When: July 18, August 1 and August 22, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre — 27032 Fraser Hwy, Langley Township

Cost: $8, register online starting seven days before each screening.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Sporting Kansas City on July 17 and Houston Dynamo on July 20.

When: July 17 and 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Canada Bubble Tea Festival 2024 What: Here’s a summer event to get excited about! The Canada Bubble Tea Festival is returning to Metro Vancouver this week. This shindig — which coins itself as the largest of its kind in Canada — is slated to go down from July 19 to 21 at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium. The festival will feature performances, games, and even outdoor movies, as well as the opportunity to buy exclusive merchandise. When: July 19 to July 21, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: Regular admission starting at $9.99 Vancouver Folk Music Festival 2024 What: One of the city’s most popular summer events is officially back for 2024. This year features over 40 music acts from 15 countries. Vancouver Folk Music Festival will also feature loads of children’s activities and food vendors to satisfy every kind of palate, as well as an artisan market, community village, and Wee Folks area on site. When: July 19 to 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Burnaby Pride What: Burnaby’s annual Pride event recognizes and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Burnaby. Enjoy a full afternoon of live performances, activities, and more at Bonsor Field. When: July 20, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Bonsor Field — 6550 Bonsor Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free Crankworx Whistler 2024 What: Touted as the ultimate celebration of mountain biking and born in Whistler Blackcomb in 2004 — Crankworx Whistler is bringing together passionate fans, dedicated athletes, and adrenaline chasers through a ton of events from July 19 to July 28, creating what’s sure to be an unforgettable family-friendly experience. When: July 19 to July 28, 2024

Time: Most days start at 9 am, Crankworx Whistler Schedule is subject to change

Where: Whistler Village & Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Tickets: Free to attend,VIP passes start at $160 Port Moody Summer Night Markets What: Port Moody Night Markets will showcase dozens of vendors, food trucks, and breweries at Site B in Port Moody. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment. When: July 19, August 9 and September 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Site B – 3012 Murray Street, Port Moody

Admission: $5

What: Every Thursday evening until August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

M&M will even be there for a special event on July 18, which includes free giveaways and a special concession stand for the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade screening.

When: July 18, 2024

Time: Sundown (around 9 pm)

Where: šxwƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza) — 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Price: This event is free to attend

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s adults-only after-hours Fish & Sips event series returns for 2024, and it’s better than ever.

Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

A mouthwatering menu includes sustainable plates like Pacific Cod tacos and the aquarium’s signature Shark Bite cocktail. Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks, will also be available for purchase, and there will even be a special deep-sea DJ.

When: July 19, and August 24

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35, purchase online